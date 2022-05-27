Two arrested in connection to Pitt County homicides

Authorities have charged two men with murder in separate incidents in Pitt County this week — a shooting near Bell Arthur and a domestic incident in Greenville.

Greenville police on Tuesday were contacted by coworkers of Tavara Guttierrez, 44, after she failed to report to work for several days, a news release from the department said.

Gutierrez’s body was found in her residence at the Spring Forest Condominiums in the 500 block of Spring Forest Road during a welfare check. The cause of her death has not been released.

Detectives identified Guttierrez’ husband, 51-year-old Lawrence Guttierrez, as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest later on Tuesday.

They received information that Gutierrez might be travelling to his home state of Mississippi. He was located in Biloxi, Mississippi, about 2 a.m. Thursday. Police there took him into custody without incident.

Authorities on Thursday were awaiting extradition of Gutierrez back to Pitt County from the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in Mississippi. He is charged with murder.

On Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop at 4724 Stantonsburg Road west of Greenville.

They found Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville shot multiple times. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Timothy Marcell Baker, 23, of 4344 Horton Lane, Farmville, was identified as a suspect and apprehended by deputies shortly after the shooting, the agency reported.

Baker was jailed at Pitt County Detention Center on a count of murder and remained there without bond privileges on Thursday.

The business is located at the intersection of Stantonsburg and Mozingo roads, about 3 miles outside of Greenville.