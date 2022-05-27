Record gas prices don't deter holiday travelers, AAA says

Record-breaking gas prices are not expected to deter travelers as the summer season kicks off with the Memorial Day weekend, prompting calls for motorists to keep safety first on the highway.

About 40 million people are projected to take to the roadways across the country through Monday, which AAA Carolinas reported will make it the busiest holiday in three years.

The motor club’s survey estimates that nearly 1.2 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s a 7.2 percent increase over 2021, bringing travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”

AAA predicts that the number of people who will travel by automobile will increase by nearly 5 percent in comparison to last year and more than 7 percent over 2020, despite gas prices that have reached $4.60 on average nationally and $4.36 in North Carolina.

Prices have reached their highest recorded level, although they are not the highest on record when adjusted for inflation. Previously, Memorial Day travelers found pump price averages of $2.89 in 2021, $2.60 in 2019, and $2.79 in 2018. The highest average price recorded on Memorial Day prior to 2022 was $3.90 per gallon in 2008.

“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, Carolinians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-Carolinas. “Many may look at cost-cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”

North Carolina saw a 13-cent increase on average in the week between May 16 and Monday. The current average is 54 cents more than a month ago and $1.44 more than a year ago, AAA-Carolinas reported.

With record travel in mind, the State Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in force with officers from other agencies in an attempt to reduce collisions due to speeding, impaired and distracted driving.

Among other efforts, the patrol is partnering with the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign. It will involve two seven-day enforcement periods, beginning May 23-29 and May 30-June 5, with an emphasis being placed on seat belt violations.

Motorists are encouraged to follow these suggestions while traveling:

Plan Ahead: Plan routes in advance to include secondary routes, detours and possible road closures. Up-to-date information regarding delays and closures can be found at www.DriveNC.gov.Slow Down: Obey the posted speed limit and be mindful of speed limit reductions within work zones.Use Restraint Devices: Seat belts must be worn in both front and back seats if available. Children should be properly restrained in compliance with child passenger safety laws, www.buckleupnc.org.Don’t Drive Distracted: Avoid any distractions while driving that reduce your ability to drive safely.Designate a driver: Have a predetermined plan to arrive home safely by identifying a designated driver or by utilizing one of the many ride-sharing services.Report Danger: Motorists are encouraged to dial HP(47) or 911 if they encounter a situation needing a law enforcement response.

The patrol and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission also will participate in the annual On the Road, On the Water campaign. The campaign will be conducted throughout the weekend with an intense focus on removing impaired operators of boats and motor vehicles.

To reduce hazards related to construction, the N.C. Department of Transportation shut down major projects that could require lane closures along through Tuesday night.

There are some exceptions where construction conditions do not allow for the opening of all lanes, DOT reported. That includes projects where highways are being rebuilt or widened, or where a new bridge may be going into place. Construction work that does not impact the travel lanes can take place over the extended weekend.

Updates on construction projects and incidents such as a crash that can affect a trip can be found 24 hours a day by going to DriveNC.gov.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies through the weekend with high temperatures between 85-89 degrees.