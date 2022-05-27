ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River County, AR

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fs4MYEN00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 719 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 479 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Little River County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Little River County stands at 838 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Texarkana metro area, Little River County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Little River County, AR 838 104 26,440 3,283
2 Bowie County, TX 462 434 21,629 20,301
3 Miller County, AR 414 181 21,954 9,607

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Texas Health
Texarkana, AR
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, AR
Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Health
County
Little River County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Americans#104#Ar
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 699,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 82.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Rents

Home prices have skyrocketed over the last two years. Prices have continued to rise to record levels recently. This may change soon, as a surge in mortgage rates has made homes more expensive. There were several causes of the run-up in home prices. One was historically low mortgage rates. Another was the new mobility among […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy