These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 1,954 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 323 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fulton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fulton County stands at 425 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Toledo metro area, Fulton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Fulton County, OH 425 180 24,794 10,489 2 Lucas County, OH 328 1,419 24,192 104,600 3 Wood County, OH 273 355 24,890 32,341

