These Are the Counties in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 2,644 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 291 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Valencia County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Valencia County stands at 366 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albuquerque metro area, Valencia County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Valencia County, NM 366 278 24,896 18,910 2 Torrance County, NM 359 56 17,493 2,728 3 Sandoval County, NM 315 443 24,562 34,576 4 Bernalillo County, NM 275 1,867 22,336 151,370

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .