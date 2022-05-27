ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fs4MGaX00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 2,990 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 358 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carbon County stands at 460 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Carbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carbon County, PA 460 294 25,534 16,324
2 Northampton County, PA 365 1,100 27,394 82,669
3 Lehigh County, PA 346 1,253 25,497 92,457
4 Warren County, NJ 323 343 23,809 25,307

