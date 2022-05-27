These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 713 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 375 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 691 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Warner Robins metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pulaski County, GA 691 78 19,212 2,170 2 Peach County, GA 497 134 23,318 6,288 3 Houston County, GA 330 501 26,342 39,956

