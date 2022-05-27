These Are the Counties in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 508 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 247 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oglethorpe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oglethorpe County stands at 392 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Athens-Clarke County metro area, Oglethorpe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Oglethorpe County, GA 392 58 22,024 3,256 2 Madison County, GA 381 110 24,031 6,945 3 Oconee County, GA 286 106 23,854 8,830 4 Clarke County, GA 188 234 24,043 29,958

