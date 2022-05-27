ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fs4MBAu00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,529 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 464 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mahoning County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mahoning County stands at 471 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mahoning County, OH 471 1,089 23,547 54,409
2 Trumbull County, OH 467 942 21,008 42,393
3 Mercer County, PA 442 498 21,081 23,744

