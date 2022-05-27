When farmwork is a beast, it’s time to purchase a mule

After my brother, Jeff, started a vineyard on his part of the family compound, others living on the farm, including me, liked the idea and planted more vines. I wish we could have planted them closer together.

I’m guilty of assuming that watching grapes grow would be less labor-intensive than cutting grass. But walking the rows of vines with a 5-gallon backpack sprayer is literally heavy lifting compared to riding an industrial-grade mowing machine.

Our father would be thrilled that we’re doing some actual farming on his farm, which has produced mostly grass and hay for 45 years. With today’s fuel prices double what they were a year ago, there is all the more reason to mow less.

Mowing less does not, however, always mean lighter work. In addition to requiring many other tasks, grapevines must be sprayed fairly often to prevent fungus growth and leaf-eating insects. Left untreated, the leaves will be stripped by Japanese beetles — which apparently are teetotalers and work hard at stopping wine production very early in the process.

The job of spraying the vines has been shared among three of us on the compound. While spraying every vine myself recently because it had been a week and one rain since the last spray and because my brother and brother-in-law were out of town, I had one thought the entire time: There has to be a better way.

My mother, after days of encouraging me to strap on the sprayer and get to work, had something else on her mind: “Is he coating the leaves on the tops and bottoms?”

Mom is an actual teetotaler, but you would never know it the way she supervises work in the vineyard.

“Now be sure and spray under the leaves,” she reminded me. “If you don’t, those beetles will crawl right under there and eat.”

I think I did a pretty good job, even if I sprayed for only two hours compared to Jeff’s three. (Mom apparently timed him.) I have gone from outlasting my much-younger brother to staying with him to now claiming age-related loss of muscle mass.

My body might be faltering, but my brain is working overtime. We need to work smarter, I’m thinking, not harder. We need a mule — the kind with four wheels. A two-seater with a dump bed, I’m thinking.

Large vineyards have gigantic spraying devices that attach to a tractor. We’re not large enough to invest in something like that. A sprayer that attaches to or pulls behind a mule, however, would be a wise investment.

Additional gasoline-powered farm equipment will not help my fuel bill, true. So maybe we should buy a four-legged mule and hitch him to a wagon sprayer. Dad would love that idea, too.

I’m reminded of my friend Evelyn McNeill, who grew up on a North Carolina tobacco farm. In her memoir, “Zero to Eighty over Unpaved Roads,” Evelyn wrote that every mule her family owned was named Rhody.

I am determined that we will own a mule, whether mechanical or animal. Either way, it will answer to “Rhody.”