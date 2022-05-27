ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Families invited to free fishing day at Promontory Park near Estacada

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399vqP_0fs4LmbS00 Loaner poles, bait will be provided as needed; participants are responsible for snacks, water, coolers.

Looking for a chance to get out on the water with your family and some fishing poles? From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, staff with Mt. Hood National Forest will offer a day of fishing and family fun at Small Fry Lake in Promontory Park, just east of Estacada.

The day's activities will include a fishing clinic with free lessons, casting competitions and a contest for the largest catch and other games. Poles and bait will be supplied to those without their own, though participants are encouraged to bring their own if they can. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and water and to wear weather-appropriate clothing. Bringing a cooler for hauling home your catch of the day is also recommended.

Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

"This is a great opportunity for families to learn how to fish together and spend time in the outdoors," said forest service representatives.

The weekend of June 4-5 is a free fishing weekend in Oregon, so licenses and tags are not needed to fish for those two days only.

This event is held in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, PGE, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited, and Timber Lake Job Corps.

Further information about state fishing licenses and the ODFW's Fish Division is available online.




The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities.

 http://www.sandypost.com

