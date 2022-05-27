Taking the Pulse on eCME – What’s Next for Continued Medical Education

Digital health companies (DHCs) and their solutions continue to grow at a rapid pace. This is in part being fueled by the record funding for DHCs, with over $29 billion for US-based companies in 2021 alone. As a result, patients are inundated with solutions from every direction – from employers, health plans, and directly through consumer-oriented apps and wearables. Physicians are also getting into the mix by directly prescribing digital therapeutics. On the surface, the blossoming of the digital ecosystem is a tremendous step forward in the use of technology to address gaps in traditional healthcare. However, “an app for everything” mentality has significant downsides, namely a complex and disjointed patient experience – and arguably, does not result in better quality of care. An integrated, systems and requirements-driven digital approach will put the whole patient back at the center of the digital ecosystem.

