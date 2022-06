President Biden swore in Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday as commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. armed forces. Driving the news: "Now we need to keep working to make sure Admiral Fagan may be the first but not the only person. We need to see more women at the highest levels of command at the Coast Guard and across every service in the armed forces," Biden said.

