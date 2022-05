Dynamometers are a huge part of the testing process for new cars as well as modified ones, with the "rolling road" devices providing exact power, torque and rpm readouts and helping immensely with powertrain calibration. Cars get strapped down to the dyno and accelerate while going through the gears, with the wheels spinning on fixed rollers that record the necessary numbers. But because Bugatti's hypercars are so absurdly powerful the French brand had to create a special dyno of its own, and it released an awesome video of the process.

