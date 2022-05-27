ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daniel Brühl & Macaulay Culkin Board ‘Rich Flu’ From Pablo Larraín’s Fabula – Cannes

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RL6b3_0fs4Jy1M00

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of the Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia directed thriller, Rich Flu , which we told you about back at EFM with Rosamund Pike attached to star. Production is expected to start in the fall.

In the film, a strange disease is killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet. First it was the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively. Now it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, and no one knows where it might end. With the whole world panicking and our very way of life headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets the world no longer wants.

Pedro Rivero, Gaztelu-Urrutia, and David Desola wrote the screenplay with revisions by Sam Steiner. Sierra/Affinity is handling foreign sales and has the project available to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic.

Producers on Rich Flu include Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín via their Fabula banner which produced the movies Spencer, Jackie, and No; Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls via the Nostromo Pictures label; Carlos Juárez; as well as Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and Albert Soler.

It was just announced that Brühl will star in Stefano Mordini’s racing film 2 Win . Brühl was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs for Ron Howard’s Rush. His previous feature credits include The King’s Man, Captain America: Civil War, Inglourious Basterds and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Culkin’s most recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story and HBO’s Righteous Gemstones . He received a Golden Globe Best Actor – Comedy or Musical nomination for Home Alone.

Brühl is represented by WME and Garay Talent. Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Abigal Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia & Donald Sutherland To Star In Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ From Director Michelle Danner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have signed on to star in the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner), with production underway in New Jersey. The film written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes 2022 Photos: Andie MacDowell & Helen Mirren Cut Loose On ‘Mother And Son’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. While the evening belonged to castmembers Ahmed Sylla, Annabelle Lengronne, Stephane Bak and director Leonor Serraille, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell provided an entertaining diversion at the Cannes screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere). The glamorous duo did an impromptu dance together as they made their way up the red carpet, providing yet another memorable moment in Cannes’ 75th edition. Click on the photo above to see a gallery of images from the Mother And Son screening and many other Cannes 2022 red carpets. More from DeadlineFull List Of Cannes Palme d'or Winners Through The Years: Photo Gallery'Showing Up': For Michelle Williams & Kelly Reichardt, Their Cinema Is About Discovering "Another Layer" - Cannes'Top Gun: Maverick' Set To Take Breath Away With $146M+ Memorial Day Opening, Best Ever For Tom Cruise - Box OfficeBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
MOVIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Talks ‘Dune 2’, Cancel Culture And His 2016 Flop ‘The Last Face’ In Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Javier Bardem addressed a packed Salle Bunuel on Friday as part of the Cannes Film Festival’s 75th birthday celebrations. Dressed down, relaxed and very, very funny, the actor addressed a wide range of topics in a Q&A that covered a lot of ground, from his marriage to Penélope Cruz to his experience on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Asked about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune sequel, he was surprisingly forthcoming. “I’ve read the new draft,” he said, “and I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes Review: Michelle Williams In Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Reichardt has been making minimal Americana since the early 1990s, mostly around the state of Oregon where she lives and mostly about her favored awkward squad: quiet square pegs who don’t quite fit the round holes society provides. In this ongoing quest she has found many collaborators, but none more attuned to her recessive brand of naturalism than Michelle Williams. As a homeless woman trying to find her stolen dog in Wendy and Lucy, as part of a wagon train heading west in the counter-western Meek’s Cutoff, and as half of a married...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Meyer
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Daniel Brühl
Deadline

‘Maestro’: First Look At Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan In Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Produced By Martin Scorsese & Steven Spielberg

Click here to read the full article. Here are your striking first look images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic Maestro. In his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born, Cooper stars with fellow Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Cooper is legendary Broadway composer Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. Producers are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Production began in recent months and the movie is expected to release in 2023. Cooper co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans more than 30...
NFL
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Efm#Sierra Affinity#Cannes Film Market#Caa Media Finance#Nostromo Pictures#Baftas
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Deadline

Weird Al Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Name-Drop

Click here to read the full article. Weird Al Yankovic became one of the latest pop culture staples to be featured in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The first volume of the long-awaited fourth season dropped on Friday. The scene in question sees Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) enjoying lunch in a high school cafeteria. They’re joined by Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. In recalling when he first met the pair of friends, Eddie references Yankovic. “I knew it the moment I saw you. You sat at that table right...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Barclay’s Center Stampede Over Rumored Active Shooter After Boxing Match Injures 10 People

Click here to read the full article. A rumor of an active shooter following a lightweight boxing title fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center Satuday night caused a panicked stampede among exiting fans. Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero in the main event. But as the crowd was leaving the arena, a loud noise that was mistaken for gunfire panicked fans likely still jittery over recent mass shootings in upstate New York and Texas. Reports indicate that rumors of an active shooter at the scene caused the panic, causing those exiting to head back into the arena to seek shelter. A reported 10 people...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

‘Broker’ Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda On Balancing Gravitas & Comedy In Controversial Abandoned Baby Pic – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Following the sparsely attended media conference for Close at Cannes this morning, journalists packed their way into the press room to hear Broker director Hirokazu Kore-Eda and cast, giving them a standing ovation. Like Close, Broker is another movie being rumored for the Palme d’Or. The film centers around Sang-hyun (Song Kang Ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong Won) as “brokers of goodwill,” who connect unwanted babies with new parents on the black market. When a new baby is dropped off, Sang-hyun and Dong-soo embark on a road trip to meet prospective parents, but are surprised when the birth...
NFL
Deadline

MUBI Picks Up UK, LatAm, Malaysia Rights To Ali Abbasi’s Buzzy Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’

Click here to read the full article. MUBI has acquired rights to Cannes hit Holy Spider for the UK, Ireland, LatAm and Malaysia. Danish-Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi’s feature, which had its World Premiere in the Main Competition and has been one of the fest’s buzziest titles, follows the true story of family man Saeed, who embarked on a religious quest to “cleanse” the Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral prostitutes. He is tracked down by a spiky young journalist, desperate to get to the truth. Director Abbasi is a well respected auteur and his previous feature, Border, won the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes...
NFL
Deadline

Buffalo 8 Acquires Rodrigo Cortés’ ‘Love Gets A Room’ Starring Clara Rugaard & Ferdia Walsh-Peelo – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has acquired North American rights to the musical drama Love Gets a Room from director Rodrigo Cortés (Buried) out of the Cannes Film Festival, slating it for a limited theatrical release this fall. The film starring Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street) is a romantic tale of love and survival in the face of harrowing circumstances and encompasses themes of perseverance, resilience, and sacrifice. It’s set in 1942 and follows a group of Jewish actors who perform a theatrical play in the heart of the Warsaw Ghetto. Rugaard’s...
NFL
Deadline

‘Showing Up’: For Michelle Williams & Kelly Reichardt, Their Cinema Is About Discovering “Another Layer” – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams has spanned four movies now with the Cannes Film Festival closer Showing Up.  In the movie, Williams plays a sculptor preparing to open a new show as she balances her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends. The show could be a game changer for her. Similar to previous Reichardt features, Showing Up is a portrait about the nuances and minimalism in life. Deadline reviewer Stephanie Bunbury points out that “Each character’s drama, if you could call it that, lies under the surface.” Bunbury also says,...
NFL
Deadline

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Will Not Be A Part Of National Anthem Ceremonies

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting this week at a Texas school has prompted San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to invoke his own form of protest. Before the Giants faced the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati, Kapler said he wouldn’t participate in any on-field national anthem ceremonies until he could feel better about the country’s direction. He also penned a blog post on his personal website expressing his feelings, titling it “Home of the Brave?” Kapler, described in an ESPN profile earlier this month as a “nonconformist,” has taken social stances in the past. He was among...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Jeff Gladney Dies: Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Was 25

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, died in a car accident Monday morning in Dallas, TX, his agent confirmed to media outlets. He was 25. Gladney was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in the 2020 season, starting 15 and finishing the season with 81 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He was released by Vikings last August after he was indicted...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial will hear closing arguments today, with each side having two hours to make its case before deliberations begin. Both Depp and Heard have previously testified in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit. The trial is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, and runs Monday through Friday, starting at 9 AM ET.. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted closing arguments to take place on May...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy