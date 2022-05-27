ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Harry Styles Makes ‘Daylight’ Music Video With James Corden For $300 On ‘The Late Late Show’

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

On the heels of his latest Tom Cruise stunt, The Late Late Show ‘s James Corden has reunited with another frequent guest, Harry Styles , who trusted the comedian with making a music video for his song “Daylight.” In his directorial debut, Corden shot the video in Brooklyn for $300 in three hours. The duo knocked on a couple of doors until four young women opened their apartment for Corden, Styles and their crew.

Using props they found around the apartment and several of the women’s friends whom they summoned in, Corden directed Styles and the background performers around the apartment as well as on the roof of the building, also employing some green screen trickery.

You can watch the final product below and how the music video was made above.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
James Corden
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Deadline

Harry Styles, Live Nation Team For Touring Proceeds Donation To Gun Safety Group

Click here to read the full article. Tickets for the North American leg of Harry Styles 2022 tour will have a higher purpose than entertainment. Styles has teamed with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, founded by Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, to educate and lobby for gun violence prevention. As part of that, $1 million in proceeds from the tour will be donated, with Live Nation matching. Styles“Love on Tour 2022” begins in Noth America in August. The tour has multiple dates in New York and Los Angeles among its stops. “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Fiancée Jacy Nittolo In Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Click here to read the full article. The outpouring of grief over the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta was joined today by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. She broke her silence on an Instagram post, calling the late actor the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known.” Liotta died in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old and died in his sleep.The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie Goodfellas. Nittolo wrote on Instagram: My life these past couple of years have been nothing but...
NFL
Deadline

Weird Al Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Name-Drop

Click here to read the full article. Weird Al Yankovic became one of the latest pop culture staples to be featured in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The first volume of the long-awaited fourth season dropped on Friday. The scene in question sees Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) enjoying lunch in a high school cafeteria. They’re joined by Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. In recalling when he first met the pair of friends, Eddie references Yankovic. “I knew it the moment I saw you. You sat at that table right...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Late Late Show#Academy Awards#Thanksgiving Menu
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial will hear closing arguments today, with each side having two hours to make its case before deliberations begin. Both Depp and Heard have previously testified in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit. The trial is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, and runs Monday through Friday, starting at 9 AM ET.. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted closing arguments to take place on May...
NFL
Deadline

Abigal Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia & Donald Sutherland To Star In Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ From Director Michelle Danner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have signed on to star in the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner), with production underway in New Jersey. The film written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson...
NFL
Deadline

George Shapiro Dies: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91

Click here to read the full article. George Shapiro, the deeply respected talent manager, producer and co-founder of Shapiro/West & Associates, died Thursday evening of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91. Along with his partner and childhood friend Howard West, Shapiro was personal manager to comedy greats Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner, among others. He and West would go on to executive produce Seinfeld, one of the top comedy series of all time. Born in New York, Shapiro spent summers during his teenage years as a lifeguard at the Tamiment Resort in the Poconos, where...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Matthew Morrison Out As Judge On Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Click here to read the full article. It was a short run on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance for Matthew Morrison. The Glee alum, who was just announced in April as a new judge on the hit dance competition series along with JoJo Siwa, is exiting the show after failing to follow production protocols. The news comes a week after the series’ Season 17 premiere. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Barclay’s Center Stampede Over Rumored Active Shooter After Boxing Match Injures 10 People

Click here to read the full article. A rumor of an active shooter following a lightweight boxing title fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center Satuday night caused a panicked stampede among exiting fans. Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero in the main event. But as the crowd was leaving the arena, a loud noise that was mistaken for gunfire panicked fans likely still jittery over recent mass shootings in upstate New York and Texas. Reports indicate that rumors of an active shooter at the scene caused the panic, causing those exiting to head back into the arena to seek shelter. A reported 10 people...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Cannes 2022 Photos: Andie MacDowell & Helen Mirren Cut Loose On ‘Mother And Son’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. While the evening belonged to castmembers Ahmed Sylla, Annabelle Lengronne, Stephane Bak and director Leonor Serraille, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell provided an entertaining diversion at the Cannes screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere). The glamorous duo did an impromptu dance together as they made their way up the red carpet, providing yet another memorable moment in Cannes’ 75th edition. Click on the photo above to see a gallery of images from the Mother And Son screening and many other Cannes 2022 red carpets. More from DeadlineFull List Of Cannes Palme d'or Winners Through The Years: Photo Gallery'Showing Up': For Michelle Williams & Kelly Reichardt, Their Cinema Is About Discovering "Another Layer" - Cannes'Top Gun: Maverick' Set To Take Breath Away With $146M+ Memorial Day Opening, Best Ever For Tom Cruise - Box OfficeBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeff Gladney Dies: Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Was 25

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, died in a car accident Monday morning in Dallas, TX, his agent confirmed to media outlets. He was 25. Gladney was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in the 2020 season, starting 15 and finishing the season with 81 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He was released by Vikings last August after he was indicted...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Will Not Be A Part Of National Anthem Ceremonies

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting this week at a Texas school has prompted San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to invoke his own form of protest. Before the Giants faced the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati, Kapler said he wouldn’t participate in any on-field national anthem ceremonies until he could feel better about the country’s direction. He also penned a blog post on his personal website expressing his feelings, titling it “Home of the Brave?” Kapler, described in an ESPN profile earlier this month as a “nonconformist,” has taken social stances in the past. He was among...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Lakers Name Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham As New Coach

Click here to read the full article. The Associated Press is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the next Los Angeles Lakers coach. The AP quoted someone “with knowledge of the decision” on the announcement. The report said Ham has accepted an offer, but did not reveal terms. He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired at the end of the season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. The 48-year-old Ham will become the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has never been a head coach, but was an assistant on the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, including...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Alexis Bledel Exiting ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead Of Season 5

Click here to read the full article. Alexis Bledel, who has portrayed Emily/Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale since the Emmy-winning Hulu series launched in 2017, is exiting ahead of the upcoming fifth season. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.” In Season 4, June (Moss) struck back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks...
NFL
Deadline

Indianapolis 500 Sees Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson Win After Red Flag Delay

Click here to read the full article. An all-time finish in the Indianapolis 500 saw a red flag halting the race with just four laps to go, setting up a sprint to the finish that saw Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson fend off a late charge to win. The first Indy 500 in front of a full capacity crowd at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2019 saw a yellow flag come out on the final lap, but Ericsson was already in command. “I was praying so hard that there was not going to be another yellow flag,” Ericsson said after his win. “But I can’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Javier Bardem Talks ‘Dune 2’, Cancel Culture And His 2016 Flop ‘The Last Face’ In Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Javier Bardem addressed a packed Salle Bunuel on Friday as part of the Cannes Film Festival’s 75th birthday celebrations. Dressed down, relaxed and very, very funny, the actor addressed a wide range of topics in a Q&A that covered a lot of ground, from his marriage to Penélope Cruz to his experience on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Asked about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune sequel, he was surprisingly forthcoming. “I’ve read the new draft,” he said, “and I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy