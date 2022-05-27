Sunny Sunday on tap

Memorial Day will be warmer with temperatures in the low-90s! It will be feeling hot and humid next week as the 90s stick around.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 65.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

