Sunny Sunday on tap
Memorial Day will be warmer with temperatures in the low-90s! It will be feeling hot and humid next week as the 90s stick around.
Stay Tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 65.
Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
