ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny Sunday on tap

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ93o_0fs4JwFu00

Memorial Day will be warmer with temperatures in the low-90s! It will be feeling hot and humid next week as the 90s stick around.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 65.
Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Memorial Day#Severe Weather
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy