HILARIOUS! Owensboro Woman Protects Her Cheese Crackers from a Big, Hungry Hen
By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
4 days ago
Meet Myrna! She's a big ole hen from Massachusetts and she just had an absolutely hilarious run-in with a woman from right here in Owensboro. If you're wondering what in the cluck happened, keep reading. My friends Amanda Barnhart and Tina Turner-Maloney, who live here in town, are currently...
Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A comic show was held today at the National Corvette Museum. The family friendly event had a wide variety of comics, toys, pop vinyl, and many other collectables. Many attendees joined in on the fun by dressing up as their favorite comic and anime characters as well.
The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the pond at Mike Miller Park. Park staff, KY Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriffs Department have been on scene and have been unable to confirm the sighting at this time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to see several intimate and unique music performances in the Tri-State, the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival might just be what you’re looking for! Four nights of acoustic live performances are coming to Henderson’s historic downtown. Officials with the event say you will be captivated by some of […]
You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
After a few weeks in quarantine, the penguins are back at Mesker Park Zoo. Earlier this month, Mesker Park Zoo announced that The Penguins of Patagonia have all been moved to their indoor enclosures to weather out the recent outbreak of Avian Flu. Fans of the penguins have been able to view them living their best lives in their indoor enclosures via the zoo's YouTube channel in the meantime. However, the time has come for the penguins to return to their exhibits for you to see in person.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
If you love deals you do not want to miss the major sale Friday afternoon in Owensboro. You can stuff a bag of items for just $5. Basically, you can bring your own tote bags to the sale (no garbage bags) and stuff them for just $5 for each bag. This means all items from clothing to purses, shoes and jewelry, household items, toys, and more.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from the ground up, were revealed to Jeff and Lisa Vanover, as well as Autumn and her children, with the help of Christian music artist Jason Crabb.
