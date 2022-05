The PlayStation 5 has been frustratingly elusive for millions of fans around the globe. In Fall 2021, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki outlined plans to invest more heavily in console semiconductor shortages linked to the pandemic. But according to Eurogamer, component scarcity isn’t the only thing at play here. The Russia-Ukraine war has also affected parts inventory. In a financial presentation conducted yesterday, Sony CEO Jim Ryan said that PS4 sales continue to be higher than those of the PS5. However, the shortages are expected to stabilize and overtake PS4 sales by 2024.

