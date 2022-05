British politicians have urged Uefa and the French authorities to launch a full investigation into the “deeply concerning” treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday night.French police used tear gas and pepper spray against British football fans who were waiting to enter the Stade de France to watch the match. The French government initially blamed the incident on the travelling supporters, but witnesses claimed that the majority of fans were behaving “impeccably” at the time.British culture secretary Nadine Dorries and sports minister Nigel Huddleston were among those who joined Liverpool in urging Uefa...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO