MERCER, WI – A woman from Mendota has died after a UTV crash in Wisconsin. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports around 5:30 PM on Sunday they were called to the town of Mercer where a UTV with six occupants had apparently left a roadway and became submerged upside down in a body of water. Authorities say four of the occupants were able to escape quickly but two individuals were not. The two trapped persons were eventually freed, however one of them, a 39-year-old woman from Mendota was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were transported to area hospitals with one still in critical condition. The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released by authorities. The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

MERCER, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO