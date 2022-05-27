S.Korean shares rise 1% to end week flat; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises 1%, ends week flat

* Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed 1% higher on Friday as risk appetite improved with easing worries around a recession, but the benchmark index posted no gains or losses for the week. The won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 25.60 points, or 0.98%, at 2,638.05. For the week, it posted a marginal fall of 0.05%.

** Worries of an economic recession eased after upbeat earnings from U.S. retail companies, while a surge in Nvidia and shares of China’s major platform companies aided tech stocks, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Overnight on Wall Street, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 3.9%, with Nvidia gaining over 5%. During Asian hours, Alibaba and Baidu surged on solid results.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.91%, while peer SK Hynix jumped 2.91% from a seven-month low. Battery maker LG Energy Solution closed unchanged.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 189.3 billion won ($150.77 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted 0.86% higher on the onshore settlement platform, marking the fastest daily rise and highest close since April 29.

** The currency ended the week 0.95% higher, marking a second straight weekly gain.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,255.6 per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,255.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70 in late-afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 2.946%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 3.205%. ($1 = 1,255.5800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)