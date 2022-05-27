ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Racks up four hits in rout

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Verdugo went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI in a 16-7 win against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throws 39 pitches

Lynn (knee) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three in Sunday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte. Lynn pitched well in his first rehab start, and he also threw 39 pitches. He is expected to make two additional appearances with the Knights prior to being activated from the injured list for his season debut with the White Sox. While his potential workload will become clearer, Lynn appears to be in a good position to immediately shoulder a significant workload. He should return by the middle of June if there are no setbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Recalled by White Sox

Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Crick has made eight big-league appearances this season, struggling to a 5.14 ERA while walking 20.6 percent of the batters he's faced. He owns a 4.60 ERA since the start of the 2019 season, so he's unlikely to find high-leverage work during his time on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Gabe Kapler skipping national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country'

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler penned a blog post and is protesting in his own way. He will not be coming out of the clubhouse or dugout onto the field for the playing of the national anthem for the time being. Kapler's protest began on Friday night prior to his team's eventual 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Placed on restricted list

Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto. The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee

Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Status in question for Tuesday

Altuve is being evaluated for a concussion after a collision at first base in the seventh inning of Monday's game against Oakland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve collided with Oakland first baseman Christian Bethancourt on a play where Bethancourt left his feet, and while both players ended...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL

