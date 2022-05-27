ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIAA boys golf: Individual, team state champions for each classification

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 6 days ago

Bishop Blanchet's Max Herendeen, Redmond's Akshay Anand, Zach Miller of White River and Bear Creek's Ryden Odem won individual WIAA state championships this week.

Bellarmine Prep, Mercer Island, Burlington-Edison, White River, Bear Creek and Cle Elum-Roslyn won state boys team titles.

(RELATED: WIAA girls golf: Who won individual, team state champions for all six classifications?)

There's a long layover between the end of the Washington high school boys golf season and the state tournament. The season is played in the fall and state is played in the spring, in conjunction with the girls tournament. The girls season takes place in the spring.

The 4A state title took place at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club inn Olympia, 3A in Liberty Lake, 2A at the Capitol City Golf Club in Olympia and 1B/2B at Deer Park. It's the first state golf title held in three years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results are listed in this order: first round score, second round score — and total score.

BOYS

CLASS 4A

INDIVIDUAL

1. Akshay Anand, Redmond 73 68 — 141

T2. JJ Bordeaux, Bellarmine Prep 71 71 — 142

T2. Alex Cooke, Gonzaga Prep 68 74 — 142

4. Max Burns, Bellarmine Prep 70 73 – 143

T5. Eli Huntington, Camas 71 75 — 146

T5. Brock Maulding, Sumner 73 73 — 146

TEAM

1. Bellarmine Prep 291 301 — 592

2. Kamiak 3012 317 — 618

3. Sumner 309 313 — 622

4. Gonzaga Prep 305 318 — 623

5. Redmond 319 315 — 634

CLASS 3A

INDIVIDUAL

1. Max Herendeen, Bishop Blanchet 68 63 — 131

2. Ethan Evans, Mercer Island 68 69 — 137

3. Spencer Smith, Mercer Island 66 72 — 138

4. Baylor Larrabee, Ferndale 71 70 — 141

T5. Conrad Chisman, Stannwood 71 71 — 142

T5. Brady Foster, O'Dea 67 75 — 142

T5. Saum Sebetiann, Bellevue 7- 72 — 142

TEAM

1. Mercer Island 281 288 — 569

2. Mead 281 288— 569

3. Bellevue 294 297 — 591

4. Mountain View 301 311 — 612

5. O'Dea 311 314 — 625

CLASS 2A

INDIVIDUAL

T1. Zach Miller, White River 71 71 — 142

T1. Ben Sweet, Sequim 71 71 — 142

3. Wes Bothel, Sehome 71 72 — 143

T4. Nick Ennis, Archbishop Murphy 73 71— 144

T4. Von Wasson, Centralia 69 75 — 144

TEAM

1. Burlington Edison 131

2. Columbia River 106

3. White River 81.5

4. Archbishop Murphy 78.5

5. Sequim 73.5

CLASS 1A

INDIVIDUAL

T1. Ryder Odem, Bear Creek School 65 75 — 140

T1. Jacob Janho, Cascade Christian 70 70 — 140

3. Giap Do, Bear Creek School 72 73 — 145

4. Ty Hagen, Lynden Christian 72 78 — 150

T5. Wilson Dicks, Annie Wright 78 73 – 151

T5. Aaron Moore, Bear Creek School 76 75 — 151

TEAM

1. Bear Creek School 173

2. Cascade Christian 131

3. Lynden Christian 73

4. Chelan 63

CLASS 2B/1B

INDIVIDUAL

1. Dan Harrington, Chesterson Academy of Notre Dame 74 70 — 144

2. Burly Hildreth, Orcacs Island 72 75 — 147

3. Todd Tabor, Kalama 75 73 — 148

4. Sergio Sanchez, Cle Elum-Roslyn 78 71 — 149

5. Jack Mason, Friday Harbor 81 73 – 154

TEAM

T1. Cle Elum-Roslyn 72

T1. Upper Columbia Academy 72

3. Saint George's 63

4. La Conner 52

5. Oroville 45

--Andy Buhler; @AndyBuhler .

#Wiaa#State Champions#White River#Sports#3a#Gonzaga#T5
