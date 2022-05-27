Waterloo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly being intoxicated in public and fighting with her mother, who came to take her home. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue just before 3:30 am Saturday on reports of someone causing a drunken scene in public. Officers made contact with 33-year-old Brittney Readus of South First Avenue, who reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of ingested alcohol. She told dispatchers a man was assaulting a woman, but no altercation could be found.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO