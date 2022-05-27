Waterloo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

An Iowa City woman who was arrested less than a week ago for trying to run over a woman with her car and then allegedly coming at her with a knife and taser earlier this month has been arrested again, this time for pepper-spraying her live-in partner. The couple were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges. Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly being intoxicated in public and fighting with her mother, who came to take her home. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue just before 3:30 am Saturday on reports of someone causing a drunken scene in public. Officers made contact with 33-year-old Brittney Readus of South First Avenue, who reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of ingested alcohol. She told dispatchers a man was assaulting a woman, but no altercation could be found.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a woman in his home last month has been delayed. Arthur Flowers’ trial was originally set to start June 7. It’s been pushed back three weeks to June 28. The 62-year-old is charged...
A traffic stop for having a brake light out and excessive window tinting has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man on drug and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive in his 2007 Audi just before 5:40 pm Saturday near the intersection of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Plaen View Drive. As he pulled over, Mohammad reportedly made furtive movements between the seats and glove compartment. A fresh odor of marijuana was allegedly observed upon contact, and a probable cause search was conducted.
Illicit drugs are bad. No matter how you look at it, they're dangerous and can lead to many dubious things, including years behind bars. They can be bad for your health and family. A 38-year-old Iowa City man has finally found out just how bad drugs can also be for your freedom.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he stole a U-Haul from a dealership in Solon. Solon U-Haul reported a vehicle had been stolen from its property on North Iowa Street sometime between the night of April 12th and the following morning. The keys had been left inside. 38-year-old Bradley...
MASON CITY — A district judge has ruled that a Mason City man accused in a shooting incident in 2020 continues to not be competent to stand trial. 21-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th 2020 incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested in April of last year.
An Iowa City man could spend as much as a quarter-century behind bars after selling methamphetamine in the parking lot of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was given a 25-year prison sentence Friday morning by Judge John Linn. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Poggenpohl sold...
It’s never easy to learn about shooting, whether it be in your backyard or elsewhere in the country. That was sadly the case in two eastern Iowa communities. In Waterloo, two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call for a shooting with...
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
An arson suspect faces charges that he led Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies on a police chase that only ended with the deployment of stop sticks. A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer reports seeing 50-year-old Jereme Goltz of Amana at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area just off Highway 965 along the Iowa River just after 1:15 Saturday afternoon. Goltz is currently awaiting a June 2nd sentencing after he pleaded guilty to arson charges stemming from an incident at the wildlife area last August. Investigators say Goltz set fires that damaged multiple trees, parking lot posts and privately-owned hay bales.
(Washington County, Iowa) -- An Iowa City man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. 38 year-old Mark Poggenphol was convicted of selling meth at Riverside Casino in March of 2021. Washington County Attorney John Gish says Poggenpohl's criminal history goes back to the 1990s. Due to his criminal history, his sentenced was increased from 10 to 25 years.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man whose been convicted nearly 60-times is headed back to federal prison. Sixty-one-year-old Kyle Doolin pleaded guilty to drug charges after a July 2020 traffic stop. Police say Doolin led cops on a car-chase. Police say he turned into a driveway, struck a fence, then fled on foot. A police dog tracked him down. Police found several baggies of ice meth, and more meth and heroin on Doolin's person. This week, Doolin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location, after having previously been convicted of a felony drug offenses. He had previously been convicted 59-times.
An Oelwein man has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to deal methamphetamine. 55-year old David Tafolla was sentenced in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison. Tafolla received the prison term after pleading guilty last November to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In...
Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping families of missing people, in honor of the cousins from Black Hawk County who went missing and were murdered 10 years ago. The Elizabeth Collins Foundation is in honor of the young girl by the same...
