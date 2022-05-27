ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waterloo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

By Scott Fenzloff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Waterloo man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison exactly one year after he injured two people...

KCRG.com

State lowered charges against James Siegel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges. Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested after alleged drunken fight with officers and mother

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly being intoxicated in public and fighting with her mother, who came to take her home. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue just before 3:30 am Saturday on reports of someone causing a drunken scene in public. Officers made contact with 33-year-old Brittney Readus of South First Avenue, who reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of ingested alcohol. She told dispatchers a man was assaulting a woman, but no altercation could be found.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Trial delayed for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a woman in his home last month has been delayed. Arthur Flowers’ trial was originally set to start June 7. It’s been pushed back three weeks to June 28. The 62-year-old is charged...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Traffic stop leads to Iowa City man’s arrest on drug and weapon charges

A traffic stop for having a brake light out and excessive window tinting has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man on drug and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive in his 2007 Audi just before 5:40 pm Saturday near the intersection of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Plaen View Drive. As he pulled over, Mohammad reportedly made furtive movements between the seats and glove compartment. A fresh odor of marijuana was allegedly observed upon contact, and a probable cause search was conducted.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing U-Haul from Solon dealership

A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he stole a U-Haul from a dealership in Solon. Solon U-Haul reported a vehicle had been stolen from its property on North Iowa Street sometime between the night of April 12th and the following morning. The keys had been left inside. 38-year-old Bradley...
SOLON, IA
KGLO News

Judge rules Mason City man accused of 2020 shooting incident remains incompetent to stand trial

MASON CITY — A district judge has ruled that a Mason City man accused in a shooting incident in 2020 continues to not be competent to stand trial. 21-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th 2020 incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested in April of last year.
MASON CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two men shot, one killed in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Arson suspect accused of leading Johnson County deputies on chase involving stop sticks

An arson suspect faces charges that he led Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies on a police chase that only ended with the deployment of stop sticks. A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer reports seeing 50-year-old Jereme Goltz of Amana at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area just off Highway 965 along the Iowa River just after 1:15 Saturday afternoon. Goltz is currently awaiting a June 2nd sentencing after he pleaded guilty to arson charges stemming from an incident at the wildlife area last August. Investigators say Goltz set fires that damaged multiple trees, parking lot posts and privately-owned hay bales.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Washington County Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

(Washington County, Iowa) -- An Iowa City man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. 38 year-old Mark Poggenphol was convicted of selling meth at Riverside Casino in March of 2021. Washington County Attorney John Gish says Poggenpohl's criminal history goes back to the 1990s. Due to his criminal history, his sentenced was increased from 10 to 25 years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Man With Nearly 60-Past Convictions Headed Back To Prison

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man whose been convicted nearly 60-times is headed back to federal prison. Sixty-one-year-old Kyle Doolin pleaded guilty to drug charges after a July 2020 traffic stop. Police say Doolin led cops on a car-chase. Police say he turned into a driveway, struck a fence, then fled on foot. A police dog tracked him down. Police found several baggies of ice meth, and more meth and heroin on Doolin's person. This week, Doolin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location, after having previously been convicted of a felony drug offenses. He had previously been convicted 59-times.
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Oelwein Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Deal Meth

An Oelwein man has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to deal methamphetamine. 55-year old David Tafolla was sentenced in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison. Tafolla received the prison term after pleading guilty last November to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In...
OELWEIN, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot, one who later died, in Waterloo

Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
KIMT

UPDATE: One man has died after two were hospitalized in overnight Waterloo shooting

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say that one of the victims in an early morning shooting has died. Police say in a press release that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of West 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and were transported to the hospital, but one of the men died from his injuries.

