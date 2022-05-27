ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

South Dade’s 68 Year Alumnus

By Camber Moad, South Dade Senior High, Class of 2022
southdadenewsleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 18th, 2022, South Dade Senior High School received an email from a very special someone. The son of William (Bill) Squiers contacted the school’s media center on a very important mission. Mike Squiers was searching for pictures of his father, who had attended South Dade in...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens renters are being forced out of their apartment

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A group of renters in Miami Gardens are being given an ultimatum: pay a steep increase or move out.  But CBS4 spoke with one couple who received a notice a little bit different. “It was all nice.  And it was all nice until we got here,” says Ronnie Lewis, a renter at The Pomelo. Lewis and her companion, Johnny, started renting a one bedroom at The Pomelo last July.  Everything was going smooth. “I’m 69.  I’m happy, healthy and I go to the gym.  I’m trying to make 100,” says Ronnie. But even her optimism couldn’t match this unexpected dilemma:...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Largo, FL
Homestead, FL
Education
City
Homestead, FL
State
Maine State
Homestead, FL
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Drag race organizer arrested in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A "spinner" in Miami-Dade has been arrested. The Miami-Dade Police Department said Madison Kyle Hilgendorf is a "spinner," an organizer who puts together drag races, and has been arrested on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways. Anyone with information regarding drag races or...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami causes traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - The rain in South Florida has caused flooding and traffic delays in downtown Miami. 7News captured footage of flooding in the right lane of Biscayne Boulevard, where it is currently blocked off by barricades, Monday morning. The flooded right-turn lane is on Northeast 11th Terrace, which leads...
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Wet Mango Fest Rocks Miami on June 18

This article originally appeared in PureHoney Magazine. Check them out here. In 2020 with the pandemic at a peak, Bryan Cuan-Garcia came home. The Miami native had spent several years in California and elsewhere working in event production — a trade devastated by Covid-19. Back in South Florida, feeling depressed and unsettled, Cuan-Garcia reverted to a favorite activity from his teens: checking out local bands.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Media Specialist
calleochonews.com

Severe staffing shortages at FDC Miami puts Miami Dade County at risk

Inmates at FDC Miami claim that they are not receiving proper medical care due to staffing shortages and prison policy violated. In October 2020, Ulysses Cabrera was transferred to FDC Miami (Federal Detention Centre Miami). He was awaiting trial for allegedly commanding a Little Havana-based drug-trafficking gang. According to Cabrera's...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

What’s Open, What’s Closed On Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida. CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS  Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed. Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS: Parks: Open Beaches: Open Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUPERMARKETS:  Publix:  Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day. Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary. The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed. The stock market is closed. Most banks are closed. There is no mail delivery. Libraries are closed.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
vnexplorer.net

Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled Miami pond

A snipers gives cover to rescue divers in an alligator-filled pond. WSVN. Florida snipers gave cover for divers who jumped into an alligator-infested pond to search for a missing mother and son, according to reports. Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
southdadenewsleader.com

The Florida Truck Meet Moves to the Homestead-Miami Speedway

Enjoy hundreds of vendors and thousands of show trucks and enthusiastic spectators in the South Florida Sun. The original “Daytona Truck Meet” hosted by Truck Fever, LLC has been rebranded to “Florida Truck Meet” and has officially moved to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The World's Largest Truck Show is scheduled to take place June 10-12th, 2022.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams recover 10 cars submerged in Florida lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Dive teams from several Florida agencies spent days pulling cars out of a Deerfield Beach lake and are now working to piece together how they got there. The cars were initially found by Guardians for the Missing, WTVJ reported. “Our organization works usually with cold...
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Residents fed up with Biscayne Bay parties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Biscayne Bay is home to the hottest parties in Miami – and residents are fed up with it. During the pandemic, meetups on boats became the way to escape COVID lockdowns. But when the lockdowns ended, the parties didn’t. “Being a prisoner because laws are not being enforced is frustrating and saddening,” said Amy Voci. For four years, Voci has lived by the bay off Brickell Bay Drive. Before 2021, it was calm and peaceful. But in March of this year, a boat anchored next to the Rusty Pelican at three in the morning. Music traveled across the bay, disturbing Voci’s sleep. “Anyone...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy