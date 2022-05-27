HILARIOUS! Owensboro Woman Protects Her Cheese Crackers from a Big, Hungry Hen
By Chadwick Benefield
KISS 106
4 days ago
Meet Myrna! She's a big ole hen from Massachusetts and she just had an absolutely hilarious run-in with a woman from right here in Owensboro. If you're wondering what in the cluck happened, keep reading. My friends Amanda Barnhart and Tina Turner-Maloney, who live here in town, are currently...
I know it wouldn't be the most important distinction in the world, but if Kentucky wanted to push for the title of Milkshake Capital of America, who would argue? Some more work would need to be done, but I think we're off to a good start. Well, to begin with,...
Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Memorial Day is a day for communities across the United States to remember the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The way those sacrifices are honored has spawned a wide range of customs and traditions. Each year on Memorial Day,...
With structures to be installed in June, the new family-friendly adventure plex called Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play will be...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a fun day out at the old ballpark on Sunday, but people weren’t at Bosse Field to see a baseball game. Instead of watching the Evansville Otters on the diamond, they got to take the field themselves for the fifth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival.
It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
The weather is getting nice. It's time to dust off the ole kayak and hit the water. I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own. Since then, I have invested a lot into my kayak. Even built a kayak kart and a live well that I can pull when I go fishing.
Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB)-- The daily grind has a way of forcing us into being focused. We grab the coffee, finish our work, get home and flip on the TV. "At times, I binge," said coffee-lover Amanda Walls. "I pretty much have every streaming service," added barista, Lauren Pressley. Sometimes in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to see several intimate and unique music performances in the Tri-State, the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival might just be what you’re looking for! Four nights of acoustic live performances are coming to Henderson’s historic downtown. Officials with the event say you will be captivated by some of […]
You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
After a few weeks in quarantine, the penguins are back at Mesker Park Zoo. Earlier this month, Mesker Park Zoo announced that The Penguins of Patagonia have all been moved to their indoor enclosures to weather out the recent outbreak of Avian Flu. Fans of the penguins have been able to view them living their best lives in their indoor enclosures via the zoo's YouTube channel in the meantime. However, the time has come for the penguins to return to their exhibits for you to see in person.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women. The event included patriotic tunes performed by...
