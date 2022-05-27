ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker Supervisor III - Child Protective Services

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES SOCIAL WORK SUPERVISOR III - CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to structure, coordinate, administer and supervise Child Welfare Services for investigative assessment and treatment (IAT) duties and serves as a backup supervisor for other Child Welfare Services...

www.neusenews.com

neusenews.com

City of Kinston Public Notice - FY 2022-2023 budget

The public is hereby advised that per G.S. 159-12, the City Manager has submitted the proposed budget for the City of Kinston for FY 2022-2023 to the Mayor and the City Council. A copy of the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023 is on file in the office of the City Clerk, the Public Library and on the City of Kinston’s website, www.ci.kinston.nc.us . The budget is available for public inspection during normal business hours until the budget ordinance is adopted. The City Clerk’s office is located in City Hall at 207 E. King Street, Kinston, North Carolina.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Maysville one of nineteen rural communities selected for Capacity Building Program

﻿Commerce Department to offer professional development, technical assistance, and implementation grants to rural governments and their staff. ﻿Raleigh, N.C. - Nineteen rural communities from across the state have been selected to participate in a unique new program to increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program, a pilot initiative from the Commerce Department involving Appalachian State University's Walker College of Business, will welcome its first cohort of participants in Boone today (Tuesday, May 24).
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Fair Jeep Affair donates to VFW and GI Joes of Kinston

Lenoir County Fairgrounds Jeep Affair posted the following on their Facebook Page:. We are proud to announce the Lenoir County Fair Jeep Affair donated $1,000 to VFW of Kinston, NC and $1,000 to GI Joes of Kinston, NC. We truly appreciate our local Veterans . We had around 300 Jeeps...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee health policy did not include salmonella nontyphoidal. Some food in reach-ins was above 41F. Non-commercial style refrigerators used. Sink in restroom is clogged. Some areas of floor are cracked and wall above prep table has chipping paint.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Government
County
Lenoir County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County line dancers win gold at Neuse River Senior Games

Lenoir County Line Dancers have won Gold at the Neuse River Senior Games six out of the last seven years. While most of the events were in-person, the line dancers submitted a video for their “Bootin Scootin Boogie” dance. They won Best in Show, which means they will compete in the State Games.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Save the date! Summerfest 2022 kicks off on June 11, 2022

Kinston’s annual Summerfest kicks off on June 11, 2022 with a concert presented by Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DKR) at Pearson Park. Breadwine and Blooze, the band who performed during last year’s July 4th weekend fireworks display, will return to Kinston for an evening filled with food, vendors, and music.
KINSTON, NC

