Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker Supervisor III - Child Protective Services

The public is hereby advised that per G.S. 159-12, the City Manager has submitted the proposed budget for the City of Kinston for FY 2022-2023 to the Mayor and the City Council. A copy of the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023 is on file in the office of the City Clerk, the Public Library and on the City of Kinston’s website, www.ci.kinston.nc.us . The budget is available for public inspection during normal business hours until the budget ordinance is adopted. The City Clerk’s office is located in City Hall at 207 E. King Street, Kinston, North Carolina.

