Police are searching for a trio they say pepper-sprayed store workers during a series of Brooklyn robberies last month. The NYPD said the trio first targeted a store located at 2776 Coney Island Avenue on May 16 shortly after 11 p.m. One of the three individuals allegedly pepper-sprayed a 21-year-old employee while the other two individuals stole about $500 of merchandise. The group then fled. The worker who was pepper-sprayed had minor injuries and did not require medical attention on scene.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO