Miami, FL

Rapper OhTrapstar dies in Florida car crash alongside 2 others

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 4 days ago

An up-and-coming rapper from Florida died in a car crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ernesto Enrique Carralero — best known by his stage name OhTrapstar — was in a vehicle with two others when their car lost control and crashed into a Miami duplex, police said.

The vehicle overturned and caught fire after it crashed into the building. Three people, including the 23-year-old Carralero, were pronounced dead, cops told The Post in a statement.

The trio was identified as Carralero, Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega told NBC Miami police suspected the car may have been speeding.

“We do believe that speed could be a factor, it is still too early in the investigation and we’re investigating it to see if that played any role in the accident,” Vega said.

Carralero was a rising rapper who boasted over 114,000 followers on Instagram. The rapper was perhaps best known for his 2017 track “Choppa,” which racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube .

A GoFundMe set up by Carralero’s brother to help cover funeral expenses raised over $5,600 as of Friday morning.

“As his blood brother, none of this feels real and writing this doesn’t feel right at all. Three beautiful souls have been taken away from our and other families involved and we have been heavily affected by this terrible tragedy,” Carralero’s brother wrote on his page.

After the sad news of Carralero’s death came to light, friend and rapper Lil Ominous shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

“I love you little bro. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there for you,” he wrote. I’m so sad right now. you don’t deserve that. We made so many memories since we were young, trying to teach you how to rap, play basketball, and treat your mother right. I miss you bro u will forever be in my heart.”

Miami, FL
