WWE

Christian Cage Hypes ‘Huge Future Ahead’ For AEW Star

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future is bright for both members of Jurassic Express, according to wrestling legend Christian Cage. The former WWE Superstar recently spoke to Jim Varsallone about being able to work alongside Jurassic Express, claiming that, “Jungle Boy has got a huge future ahead of him.” Cage has been paired up with...

www.wrestlinginc.com

