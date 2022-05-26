ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Women's Track and Field claims three spots at NCAA Championships

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Three more Longhorns of the women's No. 1 track and field team punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Ackelia Smith and Tyra Gittens finished in the top 10 of the women's long jump to earn a spot a nationals and were the first Longhorns on...

Men’s Golf advances to NCAA Match Play Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Texas Men's Golf team posted a 3-2-0 victory against Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals and followed with a 3-1-1 win over top-seed Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Tuesday during the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. With the two wins, the Longhorns advance to face tournament host Arizona State in the NCAA Championship match on Wednesday, June 1 at 3:35 p.m. Central (1:35 p.m. Pacific).
Forty Acres Insider: May 31

Freddie Mercury's victory anthem is still ringin' in my head, We Are The Champions! Last week it was Women's Tennis with the NCAA title repeat, and on Sunday, Rowing made it back-to-back, as well. And talk about keep on fightin' til the end, Texas Softball did just that. Down a game, they stampeded to consecutive wins to advance to the Women's College World Series. Baseball's run to the Big 12 Championship game secured a return home to host an NCAA Regional right here in the friendly confines of UFCU Disch-Falk Field, while Track & Field was punchin' tickets to the NCAA Championship left and right at the preliminaries in Fayetteville. Men's Golf is right in the thick of taking dead aim on the National Championship as they're in the midst of a match play semifinal versus Vanderbilt as we speak. Oh, speaking of Tennis, Peyton Stearns became our first-ever NCAA Women's Singles Champion and the Men's dynamic duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper won the doubles national title.
Men’s Golf advances to NCAA Match Play quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The No. 6 Texas Men's Golf team posted a 3-under-par 277 on Monday afternoon to finish in fourth place after the final round of stroke play of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. By virtue of its top-eight showing, the fourth-seed Longhorns move on to the NCAA Match Play quarterfinals and will face fifth-seed Oklahoma State on Tuesday beginning at 9:10 a.m. Central (7:10 a.m. Pacific).
NCAA Announces Austin Regional participants

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball was selected as the No. 9 seed in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship and will host No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech, No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist, and No. 4 seed Air Force in the Austin Regional beginning Friday. The Longhorns (42-19) are making a...
No. 16/18 Softball preview: Women's College World Series

The Longhorns head back to the sport's showcase event in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2013. No. 16/18 Texas (43-19-1, 12-6 Big 12) at the Women's College World Series | June 2-10 | Oklahoma City, Okla. Schedule:. 11 a.m. #16/18 TEXAS vs. #5/6 UCLA – ESPN. **All...
