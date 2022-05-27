ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flood Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Northampton. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mendham, Stanhope, Netcong, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Hope, and Chester. - This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 28. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

