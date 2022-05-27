NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament

Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90's. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. A return to above normal temperatures is expected Wednesday.

