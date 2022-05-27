ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament

By Rob Fram
kyma.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day 3 of the national tournament saw Yavapai's run for the Final 4 come...

kyma.com

kyma.com

Calexico powers past Holtville for first CIF Division title since 2016

LA JOLLA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Saturday afternoon under overcast skies on the University of California San Diego campus, the Calexico Bulldogs squared off with the Holtville Vikings for the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship. It was the first time ever that two softball teams...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Average temperatures and lighter winds for Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will stay near normal with clear and sunny skies for Memorial Day. If you have the day off and plan to be outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water and lather up on sunscreen. Winds will be much lighter than what we felt...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

New River Improvement Project will begin construction in Calexico

CALEXICO — On Tuesday, May 24, Jose Angel, Project Manager of the City of Calexico presented on the New River Improvement Project. Jose Angel announced the project's purpose and commencement, stating that construction would begin soon for the New River Improvement Project due to community concerns about the quality of the river and how it was affecting public health.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A Nice Holiday

Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90's. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. A return to above normal temperatures is expected Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Parker, AZ: Lost Lake Fire: Large vegetation fire burning in Blythe, California has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona prompting more evacuations.

Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes and InciWeb (Information) Picture: InciWeb (Courtesy) Parker, Arizona: The large vegetation fire burning in Blythe, California has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona at around 2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 prompting more evacuations. According to the InciWeb and...
BLYTHE, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma residents react to Robb Elementary Shooting

Many are still processing the Texas Elementary School shooting from this week, including those right here in our community. Since the tragedy took place many have begun to discuss the issue of school security. The post Yuma residents react to Robb Elementary Shooting appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Mayor Pulls Rosie Fernandez from ICTC

CALEXICO — Much to her chagrin, Calexico City Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez was removed by Mayor Javier Moreno as the city’s representative on the Imperial County Transportation Commission board and replaced by council member Ureña. Moreno’s action came amid heavy criticism by some community members and...
CALEXICO, CA
beyondbordersnews.com

Imperial Valley – Las Vegas flight is inaugurated

Residents can now hop on the plane for an exciting time in Las Vegas, Nevada as Southwest Airways Express officially inaugurated its first roundtrip flight to Sin City from the Imperial County Airport. Landing at the Harry Reid International Airport, Imperial County officials had an exclusive look at the airport...
IMPERIAL, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lost Lake fire near Arizona border burns 4,758 acres, 0% contained

BLYTHE, Calif. (CNS) — A growing vegetation fire that has burned at least 4,758 acres is 0% contained Friday and poses a threat to the Lost Lake Resort north of Blythe, near the Arizona border, officials said. The fire had been reported at about 1,500 acres Friday morning but...
BLYTHE, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KYMA News 11

The meaning behind Memorial Day

In 1868, a Civil War veteran, General Logan ordered for the graves of service members who died on duty to be decorated with flowers and wreaths alongside their families. The post The meaning behind Memorial Day appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

18-year-old allegedly involved in Brawley shooting back in court

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta appeared at the Brawley Superior Court on Friday morning for a hearing on his mental health evaluation. Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges. Horta's needs assessment has...
BRAWLEY, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: Blythe, CA: Lost Lake Fire: Large vegetation fire near the Lost Lake Resort continues to burn as firefighters begin to gain some containment and U.S. Route 95 reopens.

Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Caltrans District 8 and InciWeb (Information) Pictures: Mohave Valley Fire Department, Caltrans District 8 and InciWeb (Courtesy) Blythe, California: A vegetation fire near the Lost Lake Resort continues to burn on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 as firefighters begin to...
BLYTHE, CA
kyma.com

Deputies find 68-year-old man with gunshot wound in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies responded to a possible shooting which left one person dead. At about 7:43 a.m. on May 25, deputies were called in to investigate the area near E. County 5 ½ Street. Once in the area, deputies...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man found inside garage with gunshot wound in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release from the Somerton Police Department says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. At about 3:35 a.m. on May 30, officers received a call about a man being shot on E. Orchid Street. One person was found inside a garage...
SOMERTON, AZ

