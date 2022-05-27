ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

M.I.A. Announces New Album 'MATA' With Single "The One"

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM.I.A. is finally back with her brand new single “The One” and an announcement for her upcoming album, MATA. Clocking in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the cut is produced by T-Minus, Rex Kudo, Charlie Handsome and Heavy Mellow and was created by M.I.A. when she “was in a really happy place.”...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

BROCKHAMPTON's MERLYN! Delivers New Single "GREEN LIGHT"

BROCKHAMPTON‘s MERLYN! has dropped off his first solo single in five years, “GREEN LIGHT.”. The new track arrives with an accompanying music video helmed by Miggy and is inspired by the rapper’s time gaming on his N64. MERLYN! can be seen living the life of the video game’s main character as all of his options — clothing, cars and girls — are offered to him in real life, creating an exciting visual for the already-upbeat cut.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Crafts the Official Trophy Case for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Has partnered with various companies to lend its touch to various trophy-centered collaborations such as the NBA, League of Legends and FIFA. And this year, its contributing to its long-term partnership with Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) — which was formed last year — by manufacturing a special trophy case for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco.
FIFA
hypebeast.com

Ace Hotel Opens In Sydney With In-Room Vinyl And a Contemporary Art Collection

Ace Hotel has opened its first location in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere in an historic Sydney building complete with permanent art collection and an in-room vinyl program. The 257-room Ace Hotel occupies the Tyne House brick factory in Sydney’s Surrey Hills neighborhood, on the site of Australia’s first pottery...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

The Game Unveils Release Date of Hit-Boy-Produced Album 'DRILLMATIC'

The Game has officially announced the release date of his upcoming album, DRILLMATIC – Mind Vs. Heart. The rapper took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing a photo with his young son who can be seen sporting an N.W.A. chain. “DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart,” he wrote, “June 17th 2022.” He also revealed that Hit-Boy will be serving as the record’s executive producer, who recently shared a clip of an unreleased track from the album.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Goodwoof x Bamford London Snoopy Limited Edition Debuts at New Dog Event

Bamford London has dropped a limited edition Snoopy watch to mark the debut of Goodwoof, a new dog event held at Goodwood. The titanium Bamford 80 features Snoopy’s Flying Ace alter ego on its black textured dial with orange details, taking the official shade of the event, with his arms serving as hour and minute hands. His faithful friend, Woodstock, sits at the end of the second hand.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Disney+ Announces the Return of Ahsoka and Qui-gon Jinn in New Animated Series 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi'

Lucasfilm recently announced a new animated anthology series slated to expand the Star Wars universe titled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The series will explore many prequel era Jedi giving fans an understanding of the back story involving Count Dooku before he fell to the Dark Side, his apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn and the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. With the introduction of Ahsoka, the series also teases the future Padawan, as revealed in new promotional teaser images of the teaser.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Harry Style's 'Harry's House' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Earns Largest Album Sales Week of the Year

In its debut week, Harry Styles latest album Harry’s House has made its debut on the Billboard 200 at the No. 1 spot. Styles’ new album debuts at the top of the charts with over half a million album units on the first week of its release. Harry’s House marks the largest album sales week in 2022 since his fellow British artist Adele debuted her album 30 last November. According to Billboard, Styles has achieved he largest week this year, becoming the fourth album in the past 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week at 521,500 equivalent album units. Just recently, Styles also set set a modern-era record for vinyl sales, selling 182,000 copies in the U.S. The vinyl sales alone would have made the album go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
hypebeast.com

Chalk Link Delivers WWE New Arrivals and Restocks

For retro professional wrestling fans, Chalk Line has now delivered an array of new arrivals and restocks of its WWE offerings. Known for its licensed apparel, the merchandise name dug into the archives of pro wrestling for its latest store update. Drawing from the WWE “Attitude Era,” WCW and ECW,...
WWE
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky Confirms New Album Is Not Called 'ALL SMILES'

A$AP Rocky is setting the record straight about a long-running rumor regarding his upcoming album, confirming with Dazed that the record will not be called ALL SMILES. The Harlem rapper explained that the ALL SMILES title covers a “concept project” that stretches beyond music, and while he did not reveal what the actual album title will be, he did share that he has a myriad of accompanying visuals already shot. “One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more,” Flacko said, “I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

CIDERGIRL Drops “Hikosen” Music Video With DHL FAST-TRACK

Spotlighting emerging acts across the world, DHL’s FAST-TRACK program is its new venture into the music realm. For the latest episode, the global logistics brand has partnered with Tokyo-based J-pop collective CIDERGIRL. As the third act to join the initiative, DHL has created a conceptual music video for the...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Unveils Release Date of Supergroup Mount Westmore's Debut Album

A release date for the debut album of supergroup Mount Westmore — comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort — has finally been announced. Snoop took to Instagram to share a one-minute teaser that sees all four of the West Coast rap legends performing together, accompanied by a track that will most likely appear on the record. “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs,” he wrote in the caption, tagging the official Mount Westmore Instagram account.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season Two

The 2022 Star Wars Celebration has been replete with exciting announcements from the galaxy far, far away, and on its final day, the Lucasfilm franchise has just released the official trailer for season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In its first season — which just concluded last August...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Pink Floyd Officially Joins TikTok

In an interesting turn of events, it was announced that legendary ’60s band Pink Floyd will be joining TikTok. A press release confirmed that the progressive rock band’s catalog is now globally available on the short-form video platform, giving users access to the official Pink Floyd sounds from all tracks across the English group’s 15 studio albums. Content creators can utilize their music for their own TikTok video creations, including but not limited to “See Emily Play,” “Money,” “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II),” “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here” and “High Hopes.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

