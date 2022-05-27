Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for $100 Million USD

A$AP Rocky is setting the record straight about a long-running rumor regarding his upcoming album, confirming with Dazed that the record will not be called ALL SMILES. The Harlem rapper explained that the ALL SMILES title covers a “concept project” that stretches beyond music, and while he did not reveal what the actual album title will be, he did share that he has a myriad of accompanying visuals already shot. “One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more,” Flacko said, “I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.”

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO