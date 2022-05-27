ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for $100 Million USD

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake has officially sold his whole song catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for around $100 million USD. According to reports, the London-based firm acquired only Timberlake’s publishing rights, meaning that Hipgnosis Sounds now owns the copyrights of all the 200-something tracks...

The Game Unveils Release Date of Hit-Boy-Produced Album 'DRILLMATIC'

The Game has officially announced the release date of his upcoming album, DRILLMATIC – Mind Vs. Heart. The rapper took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing a photo with his young son who can be seen sporting an N.W.A. chain. “DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart,” he wrote, “June 17th 2022.” He also revealed that Hit-Boy will be serving as the record’s executive producer, who recently shared a clip of an unreleased track from the album.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Drake Is 2022's Most-Streamed Artist So Far

Drake has been named the most-streamed artist of 2022 so far, with the likes of Juice WRLD, Eminem, the artist formerly known as Kanye West and more also joining the mid-year top 10 list. Chart Data revealed that The Boy currently leads this list with a total of 3 billion...
MUSIC
Bradley Cooper Goes Through Aging Transformation for Netflix's 'Maestro'

Building up anticipation for Maestro starring Bradley Cooper, Netflix recently shared set photos from its upcoming original film. The movie serves as a biographical film based on the life of American conductor, composer, pianist, music educator Leonard Bernstein. Maestro is co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper and produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Todd Phillips.
MOVIES
Palace Taps Jimmy'z for Surf-Meets-Skate Collaboration

After launching its latest adidas collection earlier this month, London’s Palace has now debuted a collaboration with Los Angeles-based Jimmy’z. The cult label, founded in 1984, was borne out of a new design for surf shorts that could be adjusted using a Velcro side closure. Since then, Jimmy’z has gained popularity with surfers, musicians, artists, actors and skaters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Snoop Dogg Unveils Release Date of Supergroup Mount Westmore's Debut Album

A release date for the debut album of supergroup Mount Westmore — comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort — has finally been announced. Snoop took to Instagram to share a one-minute teaser that sees all four of the West Coast rap legends performing together, accompanied by a track that will most likely appear on the record. “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs,” he wrote in the caption, tagging the official Mount Westmore Instagram account.
MUSIC
RAW EMOTIONS Releases its Mascot Tiger Rug in a Fresh Mint Colorway

Following the release of its updated Mascot Tiger Yellow Rug and Tiger Cat Yellow range, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with yet another new color take on its signature rug. This time around, the brand has put together with it calls a “Family of Mint,” centered around a pastel green tone.
LIFESTYLE
Disney+ Announces the Return of Ahsoka and Qui-gon Jinn in New Animated Series 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi'

Lucasfilm recently announced a new animated anthology series slated to expand the Star Wars universe titled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The series will explore many prequel era Jedi giving fans an understanding of the back story involving Count Dooku before he fell to the Dark Side, his apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn and the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. With the introduction of Ahsoka, the series also teases the future Padawan, as revealed in new promotional teaser images of the teaser.
TV SERIES
A$AP Rocky Confirms New Album Is Not Called 'ALL SMILES'

A$AP Rocky is setting the record straight about a long-running rumor regarding his upcoming album, confirming with Dazed that the record will not be called ALL SMILES. The Harlem rapper explained that the ALL SMILES title covers a “concept project” that stretches beyond music, and while he did not reveal what the actual album title will be, he did share that he has a myriad of accompanying visuals already shot. “One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more,” Flacko said, “I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.”
MUSIC
'Stranger Things 4' Producer Addresses Questions of Will Byers' Sexuality

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy has addressed the fan questions surrounding the sexuality of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers. Readers who have yet to watch season four should be warned of the spoilers ahead. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Levy did not directly answer the question of whether Will is...
TV SERIES
BROCKHAMPTON's MERLYN! Delivers New Single "GREEN LIGHT"

BROCKHAMPTON‘s MERLYN! has dropped off his first solo single in five years, “GREEN LIGHT.”. The new track arrives with an accompanying music video helmed by Miggy and is inspired by the rapper’s time gaming on his N64. MERLYN! can be seen living the life of the video game’s main character as all of his options — clothing, cars and girls — are offered to him in real life, creating an exciting visual for the already-upbeat cut.
MUSIC
Chalk Link Delivers WWE New Arrivals and Restocks

For retro professional wrestling fans, Chalk Line has now delivered an array of new arrivals and restocks of its WWE offerings. Known for its licensed apparel, the merchandise name dug into the archives of pro wrestling for its latest store update. Drawing from the WWE “Attitude Era,” WCW and ECW,...
WWE
CIDERGIRL Drops “Hikosen” Music Video With DHL FAST-TRACK

Spotlighting emerging acts across the world, DHL’s FAST-TRACK program is its new venture into the music realm. For the latest episode, the global logistics brand has partnered with Tokyo-based J-pop collective CIDERGIRL. As the third act to join the initiative, DHL has created a conceptual music video for the...
MUSIC
Tesla is Opening a 24-Hour Diner in Hollywood

According to a report from electrek, has submitted documents to the City of Los Angeles for a 24-hour diner situated on 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Elon Musk first teased the idea of installing an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” at one of Tesla’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Take a Listen to JAY-Z's Newly-Curated Memorial Day Playlist on TIDAL

JAY-Z has dropped a new curated playlist on TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day weekend. Hov often takes to Twitter to share his personally curated playlists for special occasions with his fans, this time calling it JAY-Z: Montecito. The playlist highlights some of the biggest name in hip-hop featuring staple...
CELEBRITIES
Pink Floyd Officially Joins TikTok

In an interesting turn of events, it was announced that legendary ’60s band Pink Floyd will be joining TikTok. A press release confirmed that the progressive rock band’s catalog is now globally available on the short-form video platform, giving users access to the official Pink Floyd sounds from all tracks across the English group’s 15 studio albums. Content creators can utilize their music for their own TikTok video creations, including but not limited to “See Emily Play,” “Money,” “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II),” “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here” and “High Hopes.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Reflect on "Massive" 'Stranger Things' Season 4 and Working With Robert Englund

It’s been almost three years since the third season of Stranger Things, but despite shooting through the COVID-19 pandemic, the show’s fourth and penultimate season has come back stronger than ever before, with a bigger and darker adventure for the Hawkins crew that harkens back to the dire tone of the franchise’s very first season. With increased stakes, the Netflix sensation also introduces a host of new and fun characters to help the Duffy brothers develop existing personalities before bringing the iconic series to its eventual conclusion.
TV SERIES
Harry Style's 'Harry's House' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Earns Largest Album Sales Week of the Year

In its debut week, Harry Styles latest album Harry’s House has made its debut on the Billboard 200 at the No. 1 spot. Styles’ new album debuts at the top of the charts with over half a million album units on the first week of its release. Harry’s House marks the largest album sales week in 2022 since his fellow British artist Adele debuted her album 30 last November. According to Billboard, Styles has achieved he largest week this year, becoming the fourth album in the past 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week at 521,500 equivalent album units. Just recently, Styles also set set a modern-era record for vinyl sales, selling 182,000 copies in the U.S. The vinyl sales alone would have made the album go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

