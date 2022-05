IQoo today launched its first Neo series smartphone in India. The iQoo Neo 6 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870G chipset, a 4,700 mAh battery pack and is available in two variants. The mid-range smartphone also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and has a max brightness of 1300 nits. It also supports 80W fast charging. This would make the iQoo Neo 6 5G the company’s only mid-range device that comes with the fast charging speeds in the product lineup. The device also comes with a 64MP primary camera. The iQoo Neo 6 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 from Amazon (opens in new tab) with special launch offers.

