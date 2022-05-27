ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Two Govs Score Points In Girls Shot Put, Putzier Makes Boys 100 Final

By David Burrall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS – Two field competitors scored points and a sprinter assured Pierre of at least one more Thursday in the first day of the SDHSAA State Track & Field Championships at Howard Wood Field. Reese Terwilliger and Maya Shorter finished seventh and eighth respectively in the AA...

Mobridge Pollock Girls do well at State Track and Feild

The Mobridge Pollock Girls Track and Field Team finished 7th over all in the team standings at the 2022 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet held last weekend in Sioux Falls. The Timber Lake boys ended up 9th, Potter County 19th and Herreid Selby Area 20th in the class B final standings. The Mobridge Pollock Boys finished 30th in the A boy’s final standings. The Class A girl’s 4 by 200 Relay team consisting of Sophia Overland , Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Ryli Thompson ran a 1:48 good enough for 6th overall. Heidi Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16 to take a 4th place finish. Ryli Thompson from Mobridge Pollock ran a 1:01 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 6th place. Brady Bauer from Mobridge Pollock ran a 51.17 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 7th place. Simon Fried from Mobridge Pollock ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42:59 and took an 8th place finish. The Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team for Mobridge Pollock consisting of Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took a third place with a time of 4:21:70. The Mobridge Pollock Girl’s 4 by 400 Meter Relay team won the state track meet running a time of 4:06.35. Jacey Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson are your 4 by 400 2002 State Champions. The Potter County Girl’s Class b 4 by 400 relay consisting of Kristie Lake, Rayel Rersoon, Danika Kaup and Emma Schlachter ran in 4:10.32 and won the state championship. The rest of the results from this past weekend’s State Track and Field are on the website sdpb dot org.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Pierre, SD
Mary Knife 1991 - 2022

Mary Knife, 31, of Eagle Butte, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Monument Health, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
Dupree, Timber Lake among latest Community Development Block Grant recipients

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded over $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to four projects. Dupree, Isabel, Lead and Timber Lake will use the monies to help fund community projects that total more than $10 million. CDBG awards include the following:. The...
DUPREE, SD
Qulyssia Alkire 2020 - 2022

Qulyssia Alkire, 2 year old daughter of Travis and Tonisha Alkire passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
ROCHESTER, MN

