ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Green

By Pamela Loxley Drake
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub5nH_0fs40G7Y00 With an assist from a dental anesthetic, Pamela Loxley Drake waxes rhapsodic about her favorite color.

I tried counting them. In fact, I hate to admit this, but I have tried several times to count them all. It's impossible!

Green! The many, many shades of green.

Our house is surrounded by trees. On two sides, we have forests that are trying, with little success, to avoid contractors focused on removing them. (I always find it ironic and a bit idiotic that they tear down trees that are probably a lot older than me only to replace them with more trees.) There should be a tree union that stands up for treedom, demanding that forests be saved, so they in turn can save the people trying to demolish the forests.

But, perhaps I stray.

Green is my favorite color. I don't look good in it, but things growing from the earth are pretty darn spectacular. I'm not sure why there are so many shades of green. I am imagining that it is God's favorite color as well.

Don't you love that bright shade that shows up each spring with the new growth on the plants? That fresh burst of life spewing forth its glory in its fresh shade of green.

I grew up with trees. Ah, not literally. I had two flesh-and-blood sisters, not trees.

My dad was an environmentalist before we discovered them among our population. Sorta like people from Mars, only these people are identified by their green thumbs.

Dad planted a small thicket of trees. Well, the Boy Scouts really planted them, but Dad offered his land to go with their trees.

Dad often took me on walks pointing out the characteristics of the different types of trees. It reminded me of the variety of people we see around us.

Some might say that we could look up to see the richness we had, but I was short (still am), and the ground was much more interesting. I was fascinated by the meandering of the roots and the fungi that grew at the base or on the bark of a tree. I wonder which came first? The bark of a dog or the bark on a tree.

Hmm. Well, I seem once more to be sidetracked. Where were we? Hmm.

Ah, shades of green. Forest green is a misnomer. Just look at a forest. There are so many shades intermingled. There isn't one green.

Olive green is pretty close to the shade of a green olive.

Blue green probably wasn't a color until some kid mixed blue and green together. His last name might have been Crayola.

A box of crayons is really fascinating. There are so many shades that the box size has had to be increased to accommodate them all. And the names of the colors have strained the list of possible names to the point that even the dictionary has gotten bigger.

Oops, where was I? I just had a tooth extracted. I think perhaps it has impaired my concentration.

So I will end with this bit of wisdom: Trees, or is it green? Maybe I was talking about crayons?

I think I need a nap. Hmm.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong "farm girl." You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Green
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Science
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
149
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy