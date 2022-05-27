ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Smashing capitalism, or just glass?

By Joseph Gallivan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLHtg_0fs40Bhv00 Downtown Portland business owners talk about how they feel having their windows broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r9e6_0fs40Bhv00

When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe v Wade and restricting abortion rights, but glass breaking was less specific. Were the perpetrators trying to smash capitalism, the patriarchy or something else?

Pamplin Media Group talked to some other business owners in that part of town, within a few blocks of the Justice Center, about how it affects business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dAkG_0fs40Bhv00

Bakery

Jamey Taylor owns the Great Harvest PDX Bread Co. at Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street.

"I've been very fortunate, like I'm in a little bubble," Taylor said. "I've only had my windows broken twice, and they were both by homeless people."

She says maybe her windows have survived in the riot hot zone because her baker starts after midnight so there is always activity in the store overnight. "People all around me had their windows broken, and I'll be OK."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeV6q_0fs40Bhv00

Taylor didn't repair one large window for six months because it was too costly. Instead, she kept it boarded up, unsure whether to risk it again. She had to pay the deductible on her insurance, which was $2,000.

"Everybody's feeling very alone down here. Until about two months ago, there were a lot of boards up here. They started pulling them down when the mask mandate (ended)."

Asked what she can do if her bakery windows get hit, Taylor replied, "What can you do? It's very costly to board up. They charged me $800 for the board for the one window." As for preemptively boarding the whole store, Taylor said, "I wouldn't even bother, because I'm just a small, small business."

Juice world

Peter Banks has been an employee for four years of the branch of Kure Juice Bar at 518 S.W. Taylor St. It's a hole-in-the wall between big hotels and parking structures downtown and relies on office workers and tourists for business. "We've noticed all the destruction or vandalism to all the other businesses around here, but luckily, I don't know what it is, but for some reason we just weren't ever hit. That's been helpful with money. We've just been lucky."

Banks wasn't aware of the recent smashed windows at Starbucks and the Portland Exchange, nor of a plan by management in case it happens to them.

"All of our shops have been pretty much spared from that. So, we were lucky." This Kure closes at 5 o'clock and has a sign saying the store is totally cashless. "Nobody's really stealing, you know, peanuts or granola or anything," Banks said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khC2d_0fs40Bhv00

In the strip along Second Avenue where riots have been for centered for years, with dumpsters and newspaper boxes often set on fire and corporate stores attacked, some new businesses are still moving in. Named for a pun on J.R.R. Tolkien's tree-giant character in "The Lord of the Rings", Treebeerd's Taphouse is a family-run business that started in Corvallis and just opened its second branch at 822 S.W. Second Ave. It opened in April and is co-owned and run by Hanna Reidel.

"We are new to the area, and our landlord is really involved in the city," Reidel said referring to building management company Melvin Mark.

"They're really good about giving us that heads-up if they have any inkling of activity in the area," Reidel said. "If I ever know of anything planning to go down, we just plan to be closed and keep all of our employees and our guests safe." She added that the fear is minor. "We're not necessarily worried about any of these things, because we're excited to be here. And we feel the revitalization happening; life is coming back into downtown."

Week by week, Reidel says the streets are getting busier as office workers return and tourism inches up. But there's no doubt that evenings are still dead downtown compared to prepandemic.

The pub is more for a happy hour crowd right now and closes at 9 p.m. which she says may mean it misses some of the late-night fights.

"Obviously, things have happened on our block within the last year, with Prada, Bank of America or Nordstrom Rack. I think of us being a family business, we're not a target to most people. They're looking for those kinds of more corporate chain places. I've never felt unsafe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ7LI_0fs40Bhv00

Reidel takes comfort in the fact that neighbors, such as Fuel Yoga Workouts and 40 Lbs. Coffee, are still there. "We're in a building full of other family businesses who have been here for quite awhile, and they've survived through the last several crazy years. And that gives us a lot of confidence to feel taken care of and feel safer."

Reidel added, "Being a small business, it would be pretty devastating to have something like this (window breaking) happen, but we just have to hope for the best and support our community as much as we can, so that we can kind of move past all of this."

The print shop Minuteman Press is across the street from the PDX Exchange, which got hit the hardest. Owner Josh Gardner said he bought the business in June 2021 and is turning it around, but fears a sudden expense like window replacement. He didn't find out about last week's attack at the Porter Hotel until the next day when he saw the plywood.

Preventive boarding up isn't possible because of the price and because Gardner needs the light. "Plywood is super expensive, probably 80 bucks a sheet. Maybe I'd need four or five, six sheets. And then I'd have to get somebody put it up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcCAd_0fs40Bhv00

If Minuteman Press got a window broken, Gardner said, "Unfortunately, I would have to pay for that. If it was high enough, then I would just pay the deductible for my insurance to pay for it." He estimates the deductible is "a couple of thousand dollars. But then my rates would go up. So, either way it would take a lot out of my pocket."

Gardner said it affects the mood downtown.

"We thought a lot of this stuff was behind us. People are coming back downtown, and the mood's been changing, like maybe Portland isn't such a crazy place after all? But now I see some fresh graffiti, and it doesn't paint a great picture for the city, which is a great city. I love it, I was born here. It's just a bummer; these guys come in, smash things and put graffiti all over the place. I don't think it helps anyone. I don't think it helps them either."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Rachael Morris
4d ago

They’re criminals that need toPay for their crimes and hate towards businesses who have done nothing to them

Reply
3
Related
Portland Tribune

Large law firm moves to Fox Tower

Buchalter secures 15th floor location in downtown Portland, in purposeful decision.Law firm Buchalter announced it moved its offices into the 15th floor at Fox Tower in downtown Portland on May 17. The 17,000-square-foot space is the new office for 55 attorneys and support staff. Adam Bass is the president and CEO of Buchalter. "We chose Fox Tower because TMT Development and Vanessa Sturgeon provided an unparalleled level of service and worked with us on finding exactly what we were looking for in downtown Portland," Bass said. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

June Arts: 'Turning Inward, Judy Chicago' opens at OJMCHE

Other openings include Storm Tharp's 'In This Garden' at PDX Contemporary Art.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (June 2). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • "Turning Inward, Judy Chicago" traces the woman's six decades of development and work as a Jewish artist, and it shows at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 N.W. Davis St., June 2 to Sept. 23. It's from the Collections of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Police Bureau: 10 shot in 24 hours

Shootings include a fatality, a woman shot asleep in her bed, woundings and violence at homeless camps.Ten people were shot in a 24 hour period in Portland on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shootings included a fatality and a woman hit by a random bullet inside her home. The identifies of the victims were not immediately released. The bureau is asking the public to help solve the cases. The following is the list released by the bureau. Details are limited while the cases are in the early stages of investigation....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Damage to Lake Oswego trees in recent years is unclear

The city is not planning to do comprehensive tree analysis in immediate future, citing budgetary constraints. The extent to which Lake Oswego's tree canopy has changed in recent years — particularly since the 2021 winter ice storm that took out 18% of Salem's tree canopy — is unclear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Woodburn Independent

Hoodview Church to host piano and organ concert

Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will perform at Hoodview Church of God SundayA duo piano and organ concert featuring Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will be held at Hoodview Church of God in Woodburn at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Ruth and Jean are sisters who have been playing piano and organ together since the ages of 8 and 9 years old, beginning in the church where their father was pastor. As adults, they began performing their duo concerts in churches and colleges in 1974. Both have served the church in a variety of ministry roles through...
WOODBURN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman dies in Northwest Portland crash

The name of the victim in the three-car crash on Friday afternoon was not immediately released.A three-car crash in Northwest Portland led to the death of a woman on Friday, May 27. The victim was not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Northwest Yeon Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find one driver pinned inside one of the three vehicles that had crashed. Portland Fire & Rescue quickly worked to extricate the woman, who was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance. However, despite the life-saving efforts performed, the woman died. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-141042 or call 503-823-2103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, two wounded in Friday shootings

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Herrod moves on from 'AGT' experience

The Portland singer, who has performed with Pink Martini for years, reflects on his time on NBC variety showJimmie Herrod jokes that he may not be on the "A list" of singers, yet, but he has climbed in the ranks, thanks in part to appearances on "America's Got Talent" last year. "I'm on the K list," he said. "Somewhere in the ether." Herrod has been well-known locally as one of the singers of Pink Martini for nearly five years, through studies and teaching at Portland State University and with other music projects. He went on "America's Got Talent" in season...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Downtown Portland#Vandalism#Building Management#The Portland Exchange#Pamplin Media Group#The Justice Center#Southwest Second Avenue
Portland Tribune

Gresham honors fallen vets on Memorial Day

Pair of programs from Gresham VFW Post 180 remember those who never made it back home. For those in uniform, or had loved ones who served, Memorial Day means so much more than just a three-day weekend. "To us, this is not a holiday — it is a day to...
GRESHAM, OR
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Portland Tribune

Driver from April 27 fatal crash in Beaverton faces charges

Teen was charged with manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and DUII, police say. A Washington County jury charged the driver in a {obj:63093:fatal Beaverton crash} on Wednesday, April 27, with manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and a DUII. Police say 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez was released from a local hospital Friday morning,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

New youth pond hosts first fishing derby

Booths and Hooves 4-H and Boy Scouts sponsor event for anglers agent 3 through 17. The newly stocked Youth Fishing Pond will likely see its biggest action yet Saturday, May 28, when the county's youngest anglers take part in the Youth Fishing Derby. The Jefferson County 4-H Boots and Hooves...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Boring theater presents play on changing times relatable to all

Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Co. puts lens up to generations of WASP traditions, providing comedic-though-impactful entertainmentWhile the tradition of eating together at the dining room table grows less and less relevant to modern families, the play "The Dining Room" and the family dynamics it portrays remain as relevant as ever. This is evident to anyone who has seen Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Company's production of the 1982 A.R. Gurney play, which is being performed on the Boring stage until June 5. What's also evident is that the casting for this play was incredibly well done. Over the course of about two hours,...
BORING, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy