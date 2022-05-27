ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies attempt to send Mets to first 3-game skid of season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxSZ2_0fs405Uo00

The New York Mets aren’t used to losing series. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t used to nights like Thursday, when their ace pitcher earned a win and their defense was solid.

The Mets will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Friday night when they host the Phillies in the opener of a three-game series.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA) is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.75).

The visiting Phillies snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night, when Aaron Nola carried a shutout into the ninth inning as Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 to earn a split of a four-game series.

The Mets were off Thursday after being routed by the host San Francisco Giants 9-3 in the rubber game of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

The series loss was just the second of the season for the Mets, who have won 11 series and split another in 14 tries.

The defeat marked the first time New York had lost back-to-back games since April 10-11 and snapped a streak of 14 consecutive wins after a defeat, which was a franchise record and tied for the third-longest such streak in major league history.

The shellacking of New York left-hander Thomas Szapucki in his first big league start — he gave up nine runs in 1 1/3 innings — also highlighted a potential problem for the team. The Mets are down three starters with aces Jacob deGrom (scapula), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps) on the shelf.

“There will be some opportunities,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s part of the gig here. Nobody cares about our problems. They’re glad we’ve got them.”

The Phillies still have plenty of problems on defense — they entered Thursday last in the majors in defensive runs saved at negative-25, per a formula tabulated by Baseball Info Solutions — but Nola’s gem came at an opportune time after a pair of losses marked by inexplicable gaffes.

On Tuesday, center fielder Roman Quinn dropped a ninth-inning, game-tying sacrifice fly by Ronald Acuna Jr., who eventually scored the winning run in the Braves’ 6-5 victory.

In the fifth inning of a tie game Wednesday, catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw to second following a wild pitch sailed past the bag and under the glove of center fielder Odubel Herrera, who chased the ball all the way to the warning track. Dansby Swanson, who started the pitch on first base, trotted home with what proved to be the winning run in Atlanta’s 8-4 victory.

There was no such drama Thursday, when Nola struck out 10 over 8 1/3 innings and earned his first win since Opening Day.

“We needed it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “Now we’re going to New York. Both these teams are in our division. We need to take care of business.”

Carrasco earned a win on Saturday when he gave up one run over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. He is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Phillies.

Falter made his first major league start of the season on May 11, when he gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings during a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners. His four other outings this year, and 21 of his 22 appearances last year, have come in relief.

The only time he faced the Mets occurred last month, when he yielded one run in two innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Throws First Bullpen Since Landing on IL

Since Megill went down, the Mets' pitching depth became thinner as ace pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a strained oblique that will sideline him for six to eight weeks. With Megill and Scherzer out, David Peterson and Trevor Williams have stepped into the Mets' rotation. The Mets are about to embark...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Dakota Hudson
Person
Joe Girardi
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mets host the Phillies on home winning streak

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. New York has a 31-17 record overall and a 15-8 record in home games. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.75.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Colorado Rockies#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Atlanta Braves 4 1
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Braves call up top prospect to help struggling offense

The Atlanta Braves are certainly in the midst of a World Series hangover. After losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, their offense hasn’t looked nearly the same while the pitching staff is also struggling. With the team at 22-24, they’ve decided to call up top prospect Michael Thomas II to hopefully add a spark to the lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 33 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .379 batting average with a 1.162...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy