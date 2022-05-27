Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin Join Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s pandemic themed thriller “Rich Flu.”

They will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead.

Cameras are now set to roll this fall on the high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet. At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on.

With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in hopes of saving their skin.

“Rich Flu” will be the second feature for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, whose 2019 directorial debut “The Platform” was awarded best film, and best F/X at the Sitges’ Intl. Fantastic Film Festival.

“The Platform” was first released theatrically in Spain in 2019 and subsequently dropped on Netflix globally in early 2020 and soon went on to become one of its most-watched original films during its first four weeks in release.

Gaztelu-Urrutia is directing “Rich Flu” from a script he co-wrote with “The Platform” co-writer Pedro Rivero, and David Desola, and with revisions by Sam Steiner.

The film is being produced by “Spencer” and “Jackie” director Pablo Larraín alongside Juan de Dios Larraín via their Fabula banner. Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Pictures, plus Carlos Juárez, Gaztelu-Urrutia and Albert Soler also produce.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and has been shopping the project in Cannes. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic.

Culkin’s most recent credits include FX’s “American Horror Story” and HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones.”

Brühl will be starring in Italian director Stefano Mordini’s racing film “2 Win.” His past credits include “The King’s Man,” “Captain America:Civil War,” and “Inglorious Basterds.”

Brühl is represented by WME and Garay Talent. Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management.