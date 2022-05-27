ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, May 27, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, May 27, 2022:. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs...

oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Opera presents all new The Central Park Five June 18-19

Long Beach Opera announced that in addition to two performances of Anthony Davis’ Pulitzer Prize winning opera The Central Park Five that they premiered in 2019, LBO will create the world premiere recording of the piece, which will be released this fall. Additionally, LBO released details about two summer programs that will occur on subsequent weekends in July; LBO: ON DISPLAY and the inaugural Long Beach Opera Film Festival.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

On its Litter Cleanup Day, Caltrans removes litter on highways throughout the state

Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day on May 26, with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Orange County, the event included a five-mile clean up along SR-55 from Victoria Street in Costa Mesa to Dyer Road in Santa Ana, and at the southbound I-5 and SR-55 connector in Tustin. Approximately 60 bags of roadside waste were collected by seven Caltrans District 12 maintenance crew members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Save the Date: Rancho Los Cerritos 2022 Gala on September 24, 2022

Experience delicious food, live music, conversations with friends and stories of home at Long Beach’s original home, Rancho Los Cerritos. Details to follow, be sure to mark your calendar for September 24th today!. Funding has been provided to RLC by California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities...
CERRITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

“Encuentro de Almas” with C&C comes to 2nd Sunday in The Chapel in June

C&C will perform “Encuentro de Almas” at St. Isidore Historical Plaza on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candi Sosa and Cristina Rebull are seasoned professionals who first united their voices singing Cuban and American music in 2014. C&C are internationally-known Cuban singers who are talented performers individually, but, when they come together magic happens.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove Day Camp brings enchantment to kids’ summer

If you’re looking to make summer special for the kids, enroll them in the 2022 “Enchanted Summer” Garden Grove Day Camp program. Garden Grove Day Camp offers nine weeks of fun, safe, and affordable summer activities and excursions for youth, ages 5 to 12. The program runs Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13 through August 12. Camp is held at the Courtyard Center in Village Green park, located at 12732 Main Street.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rep. Steel honors 12 community leaders for AAPI Heritage Month

Rep. Michelle Steel issued the following statement after presenting twelve community leaders with awards in recognition of their leadership during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. “The AAPI community in Orange County is truly remarkable, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated and talented leaders in our...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Passport to the Arts offers admission to Laguna Beach’s Three Art Festivals and exclusive special offers for summer 2022

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Summer reading activities at the Buena Park Library

From June 11 to August 6, the Buena Park Library will hold its annual summer reading program for adults, teens, and children. Readers of all ages can participate by registering at buenapark.beanstack.com or by downloading the free Beanstack app, logging their reading, and entering earned raffle tickets into prize drawings. Prizes include gift cards, Nintendo Switch Lites, a book basket, Knott’s Berry Farm tickets, and more. The first day to register is June 11, and the last day to log reading and enter raffle tickets for prizes is August 6.
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 included a fatal Long Beach traffic accident, free concerts and movies, and a change at Servite High School. Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Help the Long Beach PD find 85-year-old Edith Nell Birden

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 85-year-old at-risk missing person, Edith Nell Birden, who was last seen on May 25, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. Birden was last seen walking in the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue. Birden suffers from medical conditions and...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Southbound I-405 Bolsa loop off-ramp, Goldenwest loop on-ramp, and northbound I-405 loop ﻿on-ramp from Seal Beach Boulevard now open

The Southbound I-405 Bolsa loop off-ramp, Goldenwest loop on-ramp and northbound I-405 loop ﻿on-ramp from Seal Beach Boulevard are now open!. For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por...
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Community engagement brings peace

Jeremiah 29:7 But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare. The word welfare means peace and prosperity. Here in Jeremiah 29:7 it means we should do those actions that create and foster peace in our city, our community, and our neighborhood. One of the most effective ways to bring on peace is to get to the know people you live around: your physical neighbors, the people who work and frequent the stores you regularly shop, people at your local school, people at work, and those you see around town. You could be that blessing and kind soul to brighten someone’s day and help them not go down that negative river that seems to flow in the human heart. It’s learning people’s names, sharing stories together, giving out affirmation, appreciation, and accolades. It’s as simple as a smile. See, when we give attention to someone it shows they matter. God created each of us (see Psalm 139:13-16) and each of us matter. You matter and all humanity matters to God and when we acknowledge someone it makes a difference.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

