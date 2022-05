STILLWATER – You have to give Oklahoma State baseball credit. Going to Arlington and the Big 12 Baseball Tournament they were likely not a regional host site, but a 3-2 record at Globe Life Field going 1-2 with Texas and wins over TCU and Baylor put the Cowboys in the top eight in the eyes of the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee, as they were named the No. 7 seed.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO