ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Get your motor runnin'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehVh1_0fs3vVcQ00

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao.

So what if oil prices are up 50% this year? The long Memorial Day weekend will see some 39 million Americans hitting the road and driving at least 50 miles, up 8.3% from a year-ago, the American Automobile Association predicts.

Fuel consumption during this summer’s driving season -- between Memorial Day and Labour Day in September -- will be 75,000 barrels per day more than in 2021, according to the U.S. energy information administration (EIA). In inflation-adjusted terms, prices will be the highest since 2014, it adds.

It all means little respite for oil markets where Brent crude futures are at two-month highs above $117 per barrel.

Energy demand should also pick up in China where Shanghai will reopen from lockdown.

So this additional demand comes as supply shortfalls may get worse. Russia forecasts a crude production decline of up to 8% this year as Europe negotiates a ban on Russian oil.

The OPEC+ producers group meanwhile continues to rebuff calls for more crude, sticking to plans for monthly output increases of 432,000 bps.

With consumers spending more on oil, will they cut back on other spending? Analysts reckon so. Retailers Macy’s, Dollar General and Dollar Tree posted upbeat results and guidance, though that also indicates shoppers are opting for cheaper options to offset other expenses.

In any case, those results on top of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting minutes that were perceived as less hawkish than feared, allowed strong gains on Wall Street.

U.S. stocks appear set to snap their longest weekly losing streak in decades, with the tech-laden Nasdaq especially benefiting from a pullback in Fed rate hike expectations and this month’s 20 basis-point retreat in 10-year Treasury yields.

Still, following gains across Asia, markets have turned cautious, with European as well as U.S. equities tipped to open weaker. Possibly, few want to sit on big long positions over the long U.S. weekend.

Graphic: Memorial Day -

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- China’s industrial profits slump in April

-U.S. labour market hot, but declining profits cast shadow

- University of Michigan May consumer sentiment survey

- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX slip on jitters over inflation, hawkish cenbanks

* Rupiah bucks regional weakness to rise 0.5% * South Korean markets underperform * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan down 1.4% By Savyata Mishra June 2 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies in Asia declined on Thursday in a broad selloff triggered by fears about rising price pressures and a hawkish outlook for policy tightening by global central banks, while the rupiah bucked the trend to be the sole gainer. The inflation rate in Indonesia - Southeast Asia's largest economy - accelerated slightly in May but remained within the target range of the central bank, helping the rupiah rise 0.6% against the dollar to its highest level since April 28. "The data was just slightly softer relative to expectations. But what the data does show is that the Bank of Indonesia’s tightening cycle is just around the corner," said Daniel Dubrovsky, a strategist with IG Asia. Other regional currencies were lower, with the Korean won dropping as much as 1.4% to see its biggest intraday fall in more than three months. Malaysia's ringgit slipped for the third straight day, falling 0.3%. The weakness came on the back of strength in the dollar, which was holding on to recent gains spurred by this week's advances in U.S. Treasury yields. "This generally bodes ill for market sentiment, where emerging market assets face pressure due to the rising cost of foreign debt repayment," Dubrovsky said, referring to rising Treasuries. "A stronger U.S. dollar also makes that increasingly challenging. As such, we likely are seeing capital flowing out of the EM Asia region." Adding to worries about hawkish monetary policy, the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes while inflation data from Europe fanned fears that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path. Asian equities fell, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street. South Korean shares led the declines with a 1.2% drop. A private-sector survey showed that the country's factory activity growth slowed in May amid supply-chain disruptions due to China's COVID-19 lockdown measures. Shares in Singapore fell 0.5%, the Philippines market lost 0.4% and Thailand's main index was down 0.3%. Taiwanese shares dropped 0.7%, while Jakarta stocks were 0.2% lower. Asian equities continued to witness foreign outflows for a fifth consecutive month in May, hit by concerns over monetary tightening measures by major central banks and supply chain disruptions due to strict lockdowns in China. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 61 bps at 2.6% ** Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to borrow at least $3 billion via the lender's extended fund facility ** India's central bank will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll ** Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April, data by Statistics Indonesia showed Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.17 -11.4 <.N2 -0.16 -4.71 0 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.15 -4.81 <.SS 0.42 -12.2 S> EC> 1 India -0.06 -4.17 <.NS 0.34 -4.46 EI> Indones +0.55 -1.72 <.JK -0.16 8.45 ia SE> Malaysi -0.25 -5.19 <.KL -0.34 -1.24 a SE> Philipp -0.57 -3.37 <.PS -0.38 -6.12 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.19 -5.06 <.KS -1.00 -10.7 C> 11> 0 Singapo -0.08 -1.92 <.ST -0.42 3.41 re I> Taiwan -0.42 -5.79 <.TW -0.73 -9.15 II> Thailan -0.03 -2.82 <.SE -0.31 -0.17 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Prices#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#U S Oil Production#Gas Prices#Traffic#Americans#Eia#Russian#Opec#Retailers Macy#Federal Reserve
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy