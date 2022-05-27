ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arrest made in connection with South Coast killing

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been an arrest in connection with a murder on the South Coast. Oliver Willis was stabbed to death...

kclu.org

Man fatally wounded on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the South Coast over the holiday weekend. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Saticoy Sunday nights by reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot would. He was taken to a hospital,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday afternoon, three people lost their lives while several others suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Isla Vista. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at approximately 5:00 p.m. on El Colegio Road and Stadium Road [...]
ISLA VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Palm Tree, Dies | Huntington Beach

05.26.2022 | HUNTINGTON BEACH – According to the Huntington Beach P.D. Public Information Coordinator, Jennifer Carey, H.B.P.D. units were not involved in this pursuit. Fountain Valley police were involved in the pursuit but it’s unknown why they were chasing the Honda Civic. The pursuit was cancelled prior to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community about eight miles south of Santa Paula. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man hospitalized after Santa Maria machete attack

Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly attacked another man with a machete during a fight Saturday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., 911 callers reported a fight in the 300 block of E. Monroe Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations from a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara man arrested for attempting to murder roommate

A Santa Barbara man is in jail after he allegedly attempted to murder his housemate on Thursday evening during a physical altercation. Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported one man had stabbed another at a residence on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue. Sheriff deputies arrive to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Trial Begins In Ojai Valley Kidnap Case

Updated--Opening statements and testimony are scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the Ojai Valley last year. The jury was selected last week to hear the case of 54-year-old James Apodaca of Oxnard. The authorities allege on the night of August 28th...
OJAI, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Assault Victim

LOCATION: 500 Block North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA. On May 29, 2022 at approximately 7:33 A.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ventura Road in reference to an injured subject. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 38-year-old male Ventura resident, down in the street. The victim was suffering from a blunt force injury. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to assist. Preliminary information indicates the victim was assaulted. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287 or email him at michael.velasquez@oxnardpd.org.
OXNARD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
vnexplorer.net

Suspect nabbed after Cebu senior found hacked to death

Suspect nabbed after Cebu senior found hacked to death. Police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed and hacked to death a senior citizen in San Fernando, Cebu. According to Katrina Son’s “24 Oras Weekend” report on Saturday, the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon after two witnesses identified him to the authorities.
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
CBS News

Firefighters engage brushfire in Thousand Oaks

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday. Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

