IHSAA roundup: Benton Central softball wins sectional title

Megan Asher delivered a masterful pitching performance and Class 3A No. 8 Benton Central celebrated its second sectional championship in the past four years.

The senior ace of the Bison staff shut down Northwestern, tossing a two-hit shutout and striking out seven in a 3-0 victory in the championship game at Twin Lakes.

Gabby Williams put the Bison (20-2) on the board early with a grounder that scored a run in the first inning.

Olivia Juarez had two hits for Benton Central, which one its fourth sectional title in program history, all since 2007.

► Harrison leads Logansport 6-0 in the top of the seventh with two outs and two runners on base. The Class 4A sectional championship game at McCutcheon was postponed due to weather.

► Ninth-ranked North Newton won the program's first sectional championship thanks to Sydney Rainford's two-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Boone Grove in the Class 2A title game North Judson.

Track and field

The Lafayette Jeff Regional was postponed due to weather until Saturday at 5 p.m.

Baseball

Twin Lakes 1, West Lafayette 0

The Indians got a pitching gem from Reece Arthur, who struck out nine and walked one while allowing three hits.

Arthur's performance overshadowed West Side's Evan Cooke, who gave up two hits and struck out eight.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the first when Tristan Robertson scored on an error.

Northwestern 4, Benton Central 3

The Tigers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error to advance in the Class 3A sectional on their home field and set up a semifinal game against Twin Lakes.

Justin Tucker was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run for Benton Central.

Seeger 19, Fountain Central 6

In the continuation of a game started Wednesday and moved to Loeb Stadium, the Patriots brought the bats and delivered an eight-run fifth.

Jace Ware homered and drove in six runs, while Noah Stephen was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and Nick Turner drove in five during a three-hit game. Seeger advances to play Western Boone in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional.

Central Catholic 13, Attica 1

Kayden Minnich struck out eight and allowed just two hits over four innings and CC got two hits, including a double, and two RBI from Tyler Fox to advance to Monday's Class A sectional semifinal at CC's Gordon Leming Field.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: IHSAA roundup: Benton Central softball wins sectional title