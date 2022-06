DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.

