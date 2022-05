The Chicago Blackhawks are set to embark on a brand new era. The legacy of three Stanley Cup wins in six years is long past, and the organization is finally truly embracing a rebuild. New management is at the helm, and they are committed to do what needs to be done. Painful as it may be, the Blackhawks might need to get worse before they can get better. The plan is to invest in picks and prospects, and develop the team from the ground up.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO