Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Hammered by Dodgers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Castellanos (3-2) took the loss during Thursday's 14-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late scratch Monday

Bellinger is no longer listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Bellinger was initially set to start in center field and bat seventh, but the Dodgers have since released a new lineup. The outfielder was held out of Tuesday's and Wednesday's games due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, though it's unclear if the same issue is keeping him out of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Gabe Kapler skipping national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country'

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler penned a blog post and is protesting in his own way. He will not be coming out of the clubhouse or dugout onto the field for the playing of the national anthem for the time being. Kapler's protest began on Friday night prior to his team's eventual 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Sports

Rams star Aaron Donald signs with Kanye West's Donda Sports amid ongoing contract dispute, retirement rumors

Rams star Aaron Donald is skipping his team's organized team activities (OTAs) while seeking a raise. Now the future Hall of Fame defensive tacke has an entirely new agency behind him. Amid his holdout from voluntary workouts, Donald told the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week that he's signed with Donda Sports, the new endeavor from celebrity rapper and businessman Kanye West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD

